Although Hurricane Lee is threatening a few events this weekend, there are many others that are well-sheltered, offering residents a kaleidoscopic array of entertainment and fine art options.
For residents who may remember Gloucester’s Jack Favazza as a young actor on the North Shore, he is now part of the band Captain Jack & The Strangers, comprised of many local heavy hitters. The band will perform a tribute show to the music of America’s piano man, Billy Joel, at the Lynn Auditorium on Friday, Sept. 15, at 8 p.m.
The band features its own piano man in Favazza, also on vocals, synth and harmonica; along with Mike Lindberg, saxophone, keyboards, vocals and percussion; Mark Pelosi, lead guitar, vocals and percussion; Jim Frontiero, rhythm guitar; Michael Parsons, bass and vocals; and Steve Russo, drums, percussion and vocals.
The Captain Jack & The Strangers bandmates come from acts such as Groove Therapy, The Spynz, Mystery Meat and the Neon 90’s, and have a long-standing passion for the Joel’s music. Founding members formed the band in 2022, after seeing Joel perform at Fenway Park in Boston. That performance solidified their decision to perform Billy Joel’s music to as many people as possible.
For details and tickets, visit: lynnauditorium.com. For details on upcoming events, visit: captainjackandthestrangers.com, or follow the band on Facebook and Instagram.
Play about Winslow Homer
A play by Debbie Wiess about Winslow Homer’s summers painting in Gloucester, titled “First Light at Ten Pound Island,” will be performed twice this weekend at two Gloucester venues. The first is on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m. at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson St., and again on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m. at the North Shore Arts Association, 11 Pirates Lane. This play is about 30 minutes, and is part of the Gloucester 400+ celebration this year. Afterward there will be a discussion/Q&A time. These events are free, but donations will be accepted.
Boston-based Wiess writes in French and English, mostly for the theater, some poetry and the occasional short story. Her work, in both languages, has been presented throughout the United States and abroad, in both traditional theaters and alternative spaces, including a moving trolley. A published author, several of her plays have won audience awards. Though she writes fictional work, she has been writing more non-fiction/biographical pieces. She is drawn to subjects related to the fine arts, and unexpected encounters of historical figures. She also enjoys creating site-specific work. She said she tries to educate as she entertains, increasing awareness about little-known subjects and giving overlooked figures their due.
Also, Wiess will present a play, “A Revolutionary Encounter in London” about Phillis Wheatley and Benjamin Franklin’s 1773 meeting in London when Wheatley was there for the publication of her poetry book. This year is the 250th anniversary of that event and other milestones for the poet. This hour-long play will be performed Sunday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m. at Old South Presbyterian Church in Newburyport, followed by a talkback.
97th anniversary sail
Schooner Adventure’s 97th Anniversary Sail has been rescheduled from this Saturday to Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. The sail commemorates the vessel’s historic launch from the shipyard in Essex in 1926. There will be musical entertainment by well-known folk artists Larry Young and John Roberts and food, including Jeff’s Variety lobster rolls and birthday cupcakes from Cake Ann. Festive beverages included. A cannon salute in honor of the Gloucester 400+ and the Taste of Cape Ann raffle drawing will round out the fun. For details, visit schooner-adventure.org.
Blackburn Brew Fest
The Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce holds its second annual Blackburn Brew Fest this Saturday, Sept. 16, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Stage Fort Park on Hough Avenue in Gloucester. Tickets are $50 in advance, and $60 at the door. The event features 30 breweries, seven food trucks, games, and the bands Over the Bridge and Soul Rebel Project. For details, visit: blackburnbrewfest.com.
Lobster Cove String Quartet debut
The Gloucester-based Lobster Cove String Quartet debuts Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Annisquam Village Church, at 820 Washington St., Gloucester. The concert, “To Paint the Night,” is a diverse music program created to create a “soundscape of swirling tone-colors” to showcase the richness and versatility of the string quartet format.
“The program opens with Astor Piazzolla’s fiery ‘Four for Tango,’ before probing the dark night of the soul which is Dmitri Shostakovich’s ‘String Quartet No. 8’ — dedicated by the composer ‘to the victims of fascism and war.’ Thelonious Monk’s ‘Round Midnight, newly arranged for quartet by violinist and composer Scott Moore, is all blues and purples and grays: lush, playful, and mysterious. The concert closes with the sensual Impressionism of Claude Debussy’s radiant ‘String Quartet in G minor’,” according to a program statement.
This quartet is the latest creation of Moore, the church’s artist-in-residence. He performs with Erica Pisaturo, violin; Brandon White, viola; and Alex Fowler, cello. Admission is by donation, $35 suggested, and a reception with the artists will follow the performance.
Art show: All My Life
The Rocky Neck Art Colony presents “All My Life,” an exhibition of six Cape Ann artists, opening on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Cove Gallery, at 37 Rocky Neck Ave., Gloucester. There is a public reception on Sept. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m., with live music from Karen Ristuben.
The show reflects and shares the journey and process of an artist.
“It demonstrates what inspires an artist to create the way they create ...Through human memory, emotion and personal experiences, each painting, sculpture, and photograph are originated. ‘All My Life’ is the adherence of each artist to themselves and the work they birthed,” according to an exhibit statement.
The featured artists are curator Rebecca Anne Nagle, Cindy Journey, Linda Lagano Sojda, Cindy Efinger, Sinikka Nogelo and Thomas Rutigliano. Four of the artists are from Cripple Cove Studios on East Main Street in Gloucester.
The show runs through Oct. 15.
Salsa dance
Learn the fundamentals of salsa dancing with David Calvo at Gloucester Stage with classes beginning Monday, Sept. 18, from 7 to 8 p.m., in a five-week session. Singles are welcome. Private classes are available. For more details, call Calvo at 978-281-3227.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.