A Gloucester band, Captain Jack & The Strangers, will perform a tribute to the music of America’s piano man, Billy Joel, at the Lynn Auditorium on Friday at 8 p.m. The band features piano man Jack Favazza, Mike Lindberg, saxophone/keyboards/vocals/percussion, Mark Pelosi, lead guitar/vocals/percussion, Jim Frontiero, rhythm guitar, Michael Parsons, bass/vocals, and Steve Russo, drums/percussion/vocals. The musicians come from acts such as Groove Therapy, The Spynz, Mystery Meat and the Neon 90’s. For details on upcoming events, visit: captainjackandthestrangers.com, or follow the band on Facebook and Instagram.