This weekend has several unique art options — from a special exhibition at a seaside castle to a “Color of Light” presentation to appreciating the benefits of “tiny art.”
First up is the opening of an exhibition of works by Eric Pape (1870-1938) at Hammond Castle Museum, presented in conjunction with the Gloucester 400+ anniversary commemoration. Pape, a summer resident, designed the 1907 “Tablet Rock Memorial” plaque in Stage Fort Park on Gloucester Harbor.
This exhibit is likely the largest collection of Pape’s artworks on public display anywhere in the world; many have not been publicly seen in nearly a century. The artwork is primarily on loan from the private collection of Pape collector and biographer, Dr. Gregory Conn. This exhibit also celebrates the completion of the restoration of “The Wireless Naval Battle of Gloucester Bay,” the only surviving mural by the artist. The mural may be viewed at the castle museum.
There is a limited-edition, hard cover, companion guide written by Conn which discusses each of the featured artworks, explores the close relationship between Pape and the Hammond family, the mural restoration and more. The exhibition also features a short documentary. The show, held in the Great Hall, runs through Sunday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily; the museum closes at 4 pm. For details on viewing options and advance tickets, visit hammondcastle.org. Children 12 and younger are free but require a ticket. Proceeds from this exhibit will support the creation and maintenance of a longer-running Pape exhibit at the museum.
”The Color of Light”
The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation welcomes producer and writer Heather Atwood on Sunday, April 23, at 3:30 p.m. in the historic 1806 Meetinghouse where she will present the stories of Cape Ann artists and their contribution to the vibrant artistic tradition of the region. The series of narrated videos is called “The Color of Light.” In collaboration with Cape Ann Cinema, Atwood’s videos will be projected on a large screen.
Many residents know that artists have flocked to Cape Ann for more than 200 years but only a few became well known. Atwood is working to change that status by sharing these stories. Atwood is a producer for 1623 Studios, Cape Ann’s local access television station, where she is co-host for “Cape Ann Today.”
“Atwood seeks to demonstrate how significant the Cape Ann artistic tradition has been, and continues today,” according to a program statement.
Tickets are available in advance at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org or at the door. General seating $25; students with ID $5; children under 12 are free. The Meetinghouse is located at the corner of Middle and Church streets.
BIGtiny art fundraiser
Rocky Neck Art Colony’s annual online fundraiser “BIGtiny” opens Saturday, April 22, and runs through Tuesday, April 25. More than 140 artists created more than 325 works, all on a scale of 7-inches square for the benefit event. But the artist names are not revealed until the works are picked up; each work is signed on the back, “so participants buy what they fall in love with.”
First-comers get the best shot at the work they want. On April 22, the online fundraiser opens with artwork priced at $150. This changes to $100 on April 23, and $50 on April 24 and April 25. Donors can buy frames for $8 each; buy three pieces of art, and get three free frames.
Collectors and artist contributors are invited to a pick-up party on April 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson St., Gloucester. The artists and buyers can share a drink, enjoy live music and celebrate local art.
To view the works, visit https://rockyneckartcolony.org/big-tiny-art-event/.
April at Local Colors
April at Local Colors Artists Cooperative, at 121 Main St., Gloucester, features the ceramics of Peter Black, and mosaics of Bessie Blum.
Black displays many of his new wall pieces and vases in time for spring along with one-of-a-kind bird feeders and planters. He uses many types of clay to create an array of design ideas for interior decorating. Meanwhile, Blum has a variety of new works featuring birds in flight and at rest, among many others.
Local Colors offers original works in many mediums by local artists. The gallery is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit local-colors.org.
Historic house tour
The 1680 William Haskell House will offer tours on Sunday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Gloucester house, located next to a salt marsh. This farmstead was the foundation for the Haskell family living a difficult frontier life in New England. Generations of the family grew up in the home, and it’s now owned by Haskell’s 11th great-grandson.
“Remarkably, the house and surrounding landscape has been preserved in almost entirely original condition for nearly 350 years. The handmade heavy wood-framed structure has overlooked the same marsh for all this time with nearly no changes, giving you the opportunity to authentically immerse yourself into the 17th century like nowhere else,” according to the open house announcement.
When reserving a ticket, credit card information will be required but it will not be charged unless visitors want to make a donation at the end of the tour. Proceeds go toward the continued preservation of the home. Pre-registration is required as spots are limited. For details, visit: https://www.rekindledhistory.com/haskellhousetours. Other showings can be arranged at other times by following the same link.
A magic benefit show
Local magician Kam Diaz will host a Night of Magic via Zoom on Wednesday, April 26, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. to benefit Action Inc.’s emergency shelter. Diaz has had the opportunity to perform at events large and small, and even for some celebrities, including Howie Mandel. Tickets are $20, for individuals or a family. A Zoom link will be emailed after registration. Use a tablet, laptop, phone, or TV to watch the show live from your home. For details, visit https://actioninc.org/magic/.
Manchester author hosts readings
Stella Nahatis of Manchester-by-the-Sea, who wrote the memoir “Taxi to America — A Greek Orphan’s Adoption Journey,” has a number of upcoming readings on the North Shore, starting with the Wenham Tea House on April 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other dates are April 29 at Barnes & Noble, Peabody, from noon to 2 p.m. She appears at Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library on May 11 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Also in May, she will be at Zumi’s Espresso & Coffee in Topsfield on May 13 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and May 18 at the Peabody Institute Library in Danvers, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit: https://stellanahatis.com.
