The works of celebrated Gloucester artist Jeff Weaver are the focus of the special exhibition “This Unique Place” at the Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester, now through June 4. There will be an opening reception this Saturday, March 25, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., free for members and with regular admission for non-members.
“Jeff Weaver’s work is synonymous with the Gloucester and Cape Ann we all know, live in and celebrate,” said Oliver Barker, the museum’s director. “His work both reflects this unique place and defines our experience of it. We are honored to be able to share it.”
This exhibition and related programs are presented as part of Cape Ann Museum’s contribution to the Gloucester’s 400+ anniversary. Over the course of the year, the museum will present a variety of exhibitions and events that celebrate Cape Ann and acknowledge its complex history dating back for more than 10,000 years.
The works in this exhibit represent Weaver’s overall view of Gloucester from the early 1970s to the present. With a few exceptions, they were done entirely on site, as that is Weaver’s preferred working method.
“While the subject matter of the pieces in this exhibit is of considerable importance, I hope that as works of art, the pieces convey something of my feelings for the world around me and my reactions to it,” said Weaver.
Interested in art since he was a child, he first came to Gloucester on a painting excursion with students from Burlington High School. After high school, he moved to Gloucester, renting a room above Parisi’s marine supply store in The Fort neighborhood on the city’s waterfront. Living in the heart of the working harbor, the seaport’s colorful mix of architecture, fishing vessels and “ancient wharves” inspired the young artist. At the time he was taking classes at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, and several other students were renting rooms in the same building as Weaver.
Weaver took whatever work he could find, including a job, along with a few other artists, to create a mural on the side of a delivery truck. The success of that job led to more commissions for murals, business signs and projects painting on pilot houses of offshore fishing boats, according to an exhibition statement. He later began to focus on fine art painting, exploring the community beyond the working waterfront and delving into the city’s diverse neighborhoods.
“Weaver is often drawn to neighborhoods and buildings that are endangered, sometimes facing destructions through benign neglect or gentrification,” according to the statement.
A 69-page catalog has been published by the museum, and is available at the museum shop. As part of the exhibition, Weaver will give a talk on Sunday, April 16, at 2 p.m., as well as two gallery talks, on April 27 at 2 p.m. and May 11 at 2 p.m. Cape Ann residents can visit the museum for free on the second Saturday of each month. For more information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Poetry series wraps up
Cape Ann is home to many poets, both past and present, and in that spirit of creative thinking, the Gloucester Writers Center presents the final event in its Winter Reading Series.
Poet and professor January Gill O’Neil, who served as a longtime executive director of the Massachusetts Poetry Festival, will give a reading on Thursday, March 23, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck at 6 Wonson St., Gloucester.
O’Neil is an associate professor at Salem State University, and the author of “Rewilding” (2018), “Misery Islands” (2014), and “Underlife” (2009), all published by CavanKerry Press.
She serves on the boards of Montserrat College of Art in Beverly and The Association of Writers and Writing Programs.
Her poems and articles have appeared in The New York Times Magazine, the Academy of American Poets’ Poem-A-Day series, American Poetry Review, Green Mountains Review, Kenyon Review Online, Poetry, Ploughshares, and WBUR’s Cognoscenti, among others. She is the recipient of fellowships from the Massachusetts Cultural Council, Cave Canem, and the Barbara Deming Memorial Fund. She also was the 2019-2020 John and Renée Grisham Writer-in-Residence at the University of Mississippi, Oxford. O’Neil is one of five judges for the 2022 National Book Award in poetry.
She lives with her two children in Beverly. For more details, visit gloucesterwriters.org.
Encore of RHS show heading to the finals
The Rockport High School Drama Llamas have moved onto the finals round of a state competition with their award-winning play of “Beverly Billingsly Takes a Bow,” adapted from the 2003 children’s book of the same name by Alexander Stadler.
The Drama Llamas will present a public encore performance this Sunday, March 26 at 2 p.m. at the John E. Lane Performing Arts Center at 24 Jerden’s Lane in Rockport. The show is free to the public, but donations are gratefully accepted to support the program in its travels to Boston for the finals.
The story centers on Beverly, an elementary school student, who auditions for her very first play, “Stormy Weather.” Hoping to earn the lead, Beverly asks lots of questions of her director, solicits advice from family, and even writes her own original audition song. Despite all her preparations, things don’t go as planned, and Beverly has to learn some very important lessons about what it means to be a part of an acting ensemble, according to a synopsis.
Several students won awards at the semi-final round at Andover High School on March 18. Lila Garrett (Beverly), Jake Timmons (Roland), and Sebastian Lovasco (Mr. Harrington) won acting awards. Lila Garrett and Benji Koeplin won awards for music composition and execution. The entire technical crew won for the set design and construction.
The show can also be seen at the Back Bay Events Center in Boston on Saturday, April 1, at 3 p.m. when Rockport will be one of 14 schools from around the state to present their show on a professional stage. Tickets, $15, can be purchased at www.ticketstage.com.
Rocky Neck: Part 2
The Rocky Neck Art Colony is exhibiting Part Two of its opening Annual Members Show at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson St. in Gloucester. Attendees can view the art, meet the artists and enjoy light refreshments and conversation at a public opening reception on Saturday, March 25, from 4 to 6 p.m.
In commemoration of Gloucester’s 400+ and RNAC’s 50th anniversary as a non-profit organization, members were invited to reflect on the past, assess the present through the lens of history and look to the future with fresh eyes. The show presents a wide range of artistic interpretations. The second part of the exhibition runs for five weeks, and will include work by 39 member artists. The two galleries are open Thursday through Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m. and online at RNACexhibitions.com.
The artists exhibiting in this show are Meredith Anderson, Lisa Angelini-Adams, Claire Bean, Robert Bent, Elizabeth Bish, Paula Borsetti, Jennifer Brown, Mike Cangemi, Matt Cegelis, Michele Champion, Yhanna Coffin, Alev Danis, Terry Del Percio, Maria Denjongpa, Cheryl Dyment, Cindy Efinger, Seth Goldfine, Dina Gomery, Nancy Gorman, Leslie Heffron, Ann Lafferty, Maria Malatesta, Carmela Martin, Roy McCauley, Elizabeth A. McLindon, Vanessa Michalak, Ed Mowrey, Brian Murphy, R. D. Murphy, John Nedosko, Jenny Pivor, Joyce Roessler, Katherine Richmond, Kathy Roberts, Judy Robinson-Cox, Tom Robinson-Cox, Helen Tory, Suellen Wedmore and Jodi Wright.
For additional public programs accompanying this exhibition, visit www.rockyneckartcolony.org. The show runs through April 23.
Lanes Coven auditions
Lanes Coven Theater Company is holding auditions for its two summer productions, “The Importance of Being Earnest” and “Romeo & Juliet.” Auditions are Thursday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at MAGMA, with a break from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; and Sunday March 26, also at MAGMA from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a break from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. They are union auditions but non-union local actors are encouraged to audition. Non-union actors will be seen on a stand-by basis, in accordance with a sign up list that starts the day of the audition. There should be ample time for everyone to be seen. For details on how to prepare and what to bring: visit lanescoven.com, and click the tab “work with us.” Actors should bring a headshot and resume, and if auditioning for a specific role, print their own pages off the website, of the scene corresponding to that character. For more information, visit: lanescoven.com.
‘80s dance party with Safety
An 80s Dance Party with Safety featuring 3rian King takes place Friday, March 24, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Whale’s Jaw Cafe at 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport. For details, visit https://www.whalesjawcafe.com/home. The group is a local fan favorite.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.