This weekend is flush with cultural events of nearly every kind, from author readings to the floral arts to theatrical arts. In another event related to the 400+, there is a Cape Ann Museum installation to honor the Wampanoag.
Up first is a May series of readings presented by Sawyer Free Library to celebrate memoirs by local authors. The first reading is Thursday, May 4, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Gail Brenner Nastasia, a Gloucester native, will speak about her newly released memoir, “The Fruit You’ll Never See — a memoir about overcoming shame.” She suffered childhood trauma but her love of learning and her strength to overcome at all odds set her on a path to recovery, higher education and overcoming shame. She first earned a law degree, and later an MFA from Emerson College. Her primary goal is to help others to recover from addiction.
The next two readings are on Thursday, May 11, when Stella Nahatis discusses “Taxi to America: A Greek Orphan’s Adoption Journey”; and Thursday, May 18, with the 93-year-old Virginia McKinnon who wrote “A Fisherman’s Daughter: Growing Up Sicilian-American in the Oldest Fishing Port in America.” Both are from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The events are held at 21 Main St. in downtown Gloucester. All events are in person and open to the public. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org. Attendees are asked to register if possible for planning purposes.
Poetry readings
The Bookstore of Gloucester is hosting three local poets reading from their recent collections on Thursday, May 4, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Emily daSilva of Gloucester will read from her book “the wildflowers i planted for our wedding”; Martha Fox of Rockport will read from “This Arc of Assurances”; and Ken Erickson of Lanesville will read from “’Shorelines.” There will be a question-and-answer portion, followed by a book signing. Books from each author will be available.
DaSilva received a bachelor’s degree in creative writing from Endicott College and an MFA from Emerson College. She spent time as a writing professor at Endicott College and continues to teach writers on her social channels.
Fox has published other books and numerous poems in literary journals, including The Atlantic, Comstock Review, Ploughshares, Voices and Verse among others. After receiving a bachelor’s degree in creative writing from Emerson College and an MFA from The University of California at Irvine, Fox was an NEA Poet in the schools in California and has continued to teach. She is a member of the long-time workshop group Cape Ann Poets, and leads a poetry group for Rockport Council on Aging in Rockport.
Erickson, a retired attorney, published his book in 2022 which is now available in a second printing.
Final week of Marlowe
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe’s spring production “King Edward II,” a work by Christopher Marlowe (1564-1593) is in its final week at the historic Annisquam Village Hall, at 34 Leonard St., in the heart of the Gloucester village. Shows are Thursday, May 4, through Saturday, May 6, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 7, at 3 p.m.
“The play was first performed in 1593 and proved very successful with both the educated upper class seated in the galleries, and the groundlings standing in the pit,” according to a press release. “Unfortunately, the 29-year old author did not do as well as his creation. He died from a knife wound received that same year, in an altercation shrouded in mysterious circumstances. Marlowe, who lived openly as a homosexual and atheist, had as complicated a life as his kingly subject.”
Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 seniors, $10 students, available at the door or reserve at eventbtite.com. Not recommended for those under 15 years of age.
Historic art auction
The Rockport Art Association & Museum is holding its 38th annual art auction featuring works by dozens of Cape Ann masters this Saturday, May 6, at 2 p.m., via a live online auction from its Hibbard Gallery. The auction preview is on exhibition through May 6 at noon, at the art association, 12 Main St. in Rockport.
Bidding is available via LiveAuctioneers.com with advanced registration, or by submitting an in-house absentee bid in advance directly with the art association. “Auction Sneak Peek” video episodes with Cape Ann historian and author Judith Curtis are featured on association’s Facebook and YouTube channels. The auction attracts serious collectors from throughout the country, as well as those just starting an art collection.
This year’s auction features works by Emile Gruppé, Anthony Thieme, Antonio Cirino, Max Kuehne, W. Lester Stevens, Paul Strisik, Aldro T. Hibbard, Charles Movalli, Harrison Cady, Al Czerepak, Charles Paul Gruppé, Camillo Adriani, Bernard Corey, Chauncey Ryder, Carl W. Peters, Theresa Bernstein, and Charles Kaelin, among many others. The auction specializes in Cape Ann art, but also includes works by other prominent historic American artists.
For more information and an online photo catalog, visit www.rockportartassn.org/auction. The auction is the historic art association’s major fundraiser.
”Syntropy Disrupted” performanceMAGMA presents an evening of dance performance with “Syntropy Disrupted,” featuring Exit Dance Theatre, which will premiere the new works “The Garret” by Stephen Haley and company, and “Beautiful Sleep” by Fontaine Dubus and company, on Saturday, May 6, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 7 at 4 p.m.
Exit Dance Theatre, founded in 1987, is a nonprofit organization, based at The Dance Place in Newburyport. It brings its signature fusion of dance, theater and text to tell stories of human connection, longing and resilience, according to the program notes.
MAGMA is located at 11 Pleasant St., Suite 64, Gloucester. Tickets are $20, available at the door or in advance, at https://magma.center/event/edt.
Enchanted evening at the castle
“Once Upon A Time: An Evening of Enchanted Music and Storytelling” will take place at the Hammond Castle Museum in Gloucester on Saturday, May 6, at 7 p.m.
The first half of the performance features a revue of beloved songs from Broadway shows such as “Sunset Boulevard,” “Man of La Mancha,” “Legally Blonde,” “Shrek The Musical,” “Hadestown,” and “Finding Neverland.” The second half features a modern-day retelling of the classic fairy tale, Cinderella, with popular hits, from the ‘50s to today, with music from artists such as Beyoncé, Black Eyed Peas, Dolly Parton, and The Proclaimers among others.
The cast includes popular veteran North Shore thespians Bobby Kerrigan, Kelly Murphy, Thom Smoker, April Foley, Becky Pehner Ruccio, Crystal VanArdsdalen, Tom Edmonds, Andrew Hankinson, Sean Murphy with piano accompaniment with Chris Lawnsby.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Parking is free. Tickets are $25 general admission, $30 premier seating. For ticket, details, visit hammondcastle.org.
SmokeSygnals on the Green
The Cape Ann Museum and SmokeSygnals, a Wampanoag creative production firm, teamed up to present the installation of a wetu, a traditional home, at CAM Green, 13 Poplar St., Gloucester, this Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6. The event is free. The installation is the first stage of “Native Waters; Native Lands,” a partnership coordinated by the museum among the Gloucester 400+ Anniversary Committee, Discover Gloucester, the City of Gloucester and SmokeSygnals.
The traditional Wampanoag structure is made of cedar saplings which were harvested this spring. The saplings are bent to create the frame of the wetu, which traditionally would have been covered in bark during the colder months and in cattail mats during warmer months. Once installed, visitors will be welcome to walk through the wetu and sit on benches inside whenever CAM Green is open. Learn more about Native history during the Colonel Samuel Tappan and the Navajo Treaty 155th Commemoration on May 19, and CAMTalks: The Bull Brook Site and the PaleoIndian period in Southern New England on June 3. For details, visit: capeannmuseum.org.
Derby Day bites
Topside Bistro, at 50 Rogers St., Gloucester, gets “Down & Derby” on Saturday, May 6, when it celebrates 149th “Run for the Roses” by hosting a Kentucky Derby viewing party. It offers a twist of the official drink of Churchill Downs with its Larceny Mint Julep, and executive chef Sal Valenti’s kitchen offers a Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwich. and “come dressed to impress because there will be prizes” including a gift card for “Best Dressed,” “Best Couple Ensemble” and “Best Hat.” For more information, click on “events” at: www.topsidebistro.com.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.