After a few months of creative hibernation, the Rockport Art Association & Museum has opened with a spring season featuring four exhibitions and some changes.
“We are emerging into the 2023 season stronger, more mission driven, and better than ever,” said Karen Koretsky, executive director of the historic arts organization that dates back more than a century.
The four shows now on view are: Contributing Members Show, through April 15; Auction Sneak Peek, through April 16; Breaking Boundaries: Historic Women Artists of Cape Ann, through June 4; and Spring Group Show: Juried Artist Members, through May 9.
“Our goal is not to simply get folks to walk through the door but for all visitors to understand who we are and why we are so important to the vibrant culture of Cape Ann and beyond,” noted Koretsky.
The former Art and Sea shop has been transformed into a Welcome Center, which will sell museum-quality products with imagery pulled from the museum’s Cape Ann collection. Plus, there will be staff to greet visitors and share details about the art association.
And there are four new staff members, including two welcome center assistants.
The new gallery coordinator, Kristin Czarnecki, will focus on informing patrons about the dynamic artistic community, both past and present, and engage with potential art buyers.
The new museum education coordinator, Jill Bemis, has a background in teaching and art therapy, and is developing new programs.
“She is also a fantastic photographer who will be ramping up our museum, family and children’s educational programs to have an emphasis on the natural world, history, and our beautiful seaside surroundings,” wrote Koretsky in her April newsletter.
Koretsky also highlighted that the Wengenroth Gallery is now a permanent space for its museum collection, and will include interactive exhibits and historical information, planned by the museum’s curator, Todd Montanaro.
One new program will feature a curated series of historic walks and talks this season, called RAAMblings, set to launch in May.
“Many of these improvements are a result of the feedback from visitors, colleagues and community members. Your voice and opinion is always important. The Rockport Art Association & Museum is a place where we honor our founding artists and create an inclusive community for our current members,” wrote Koretsky.
On another note, in partnership with Cape Ann Art Haven and Rockport Public Library’s youth services, the art association started a free program for local teens, which includes projects and socializing. The teen program meets monthly through June. The next session is April 14 when the project will involve creating a mural. More than 25 teens have attended each session so far. The Essex County Community Foundation provided a grant to launch this program.
Additionally, there is a revamped children’s program, which will offer a six-week series of sketching by the sea. Students will learn about nature journaling, an area Korestsky has studied for decades.
“It’s important because it connects children to the natural world, teaches them to be more observant, and ensures that we will have caretakers of our beautiful planet in the next generation,” she said. “Nature sketching is a lifelong practice and one that is very centering. It teaches us to observe, rather than simply to see, and notice the intricacies of the natural world.”
For more information on all programs, visit www.rockportartassn.org.
Michalak Fine Art opens
Michalak Fine Art opens for the season this Saturday, April 8, with a three-artist show that celebrates the change of season with “Perpetual Spring” at the gallery at Madfish Wharf, 77 Rocky Neck Ave., Gloucester. The show has an opening reception on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m.
The exhibition features work by three former graduates of the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, and highlights media including collage, acrylic, gouache and oil painting. Featured artists are Sasha Parfenova, a Boston-based artist; Fotini Christophillis, based in Greenville, South Carolina; and Vanessa Michalak of Cape Ann.
Remembering Prudence Fish
A Remembrance of Prudence Paine Fish will be held this Saturday, April 8 at 11 a.m. at Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. Fish, who died on New Year’s Eve, was active in many preservation activities and research into local architecture and genealogy in and around Gloucester. The event will feature an open floor to share anecdotes and reflections on her life; guests are encouraged to participate. Her research took her throughout New England and beyond. She was a founding member of the Gloucester Preservation Committee, and served on the Gloucester Historic District Commission for more than 20 years. She was an avid lecturer, author, consultant and activist in all matters of historic preservation. Light refreshments will be served.
Mixed Media Art Exhibit
The Northshore Unitarian Universalist Church of Danvers is hosting a Mixed Media Art Exhibit presented by PaperwOrrk through April 30, when it will culminate with a reception from noon to 2 p.m.
“PaperwOrrk” is a family art group consisting of Brian, Theresa and Ailene Orr. A father and daughter team create art pieces out of handmade paper and recycled materials inspired by their previous work with stained glass. Brian is a pediatrician in Gloucester, Theresa is a clinical social worker in Lynn and Ailene is a bilingual teacher in Cambridge. But as artists, they work in all mediums and their works are on display in hospitals throughout the region. Reproductions are available on canvases or watercolor paper through paperworrk1.wixsite.com or via email at paperworrk1@gmail.com. The church is located at 323 Locust St. (Route 35) in Danvers. The work is on view after the 10:30 a.m. Sunday services, or by calling 978-774-7582. Visit www.nsuu.org for more information.
