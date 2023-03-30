Maritime Gloucester invites the public to an event this weekend at the Gloucester House previewing and benefiting this year’s 39th annual Schooner Festival.
The Schooner Festival Committee kicks off the season with community fun, raffles, a silent auction, and friendship on Saturday, April 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the venue, 63 Rogers St. in Gloucester.
“With the 400th anniversary of Gloucester underway, this year’s Gloucester Schooner Festival is looking to be an even more significant event. We are starting our efforts early to fully support all the great possibilities for what is always the best weekend in Gloucester,” said Daisy Nell Collinson, chair of the Gloucester Schooner Festival Committee.
Work already has begun for the Schooner Festival that takes place over Labor Day weekend, with plans to bring in new schooners and excitement to mark the city’s quadricentennial, said Michael De Koster, executive director of Maritime Gloucester.
“We do all of this through local donations and sponsorships. Every year we have to raise about $60,000 to pull this off,” said De Koster. “Maritime Gloucester has a whole summer worth of events because this is the 400th, but nothing is better than Gloucester Schooner Festival weekend.”
The evening will feature a light buffet, music, cash bar, and the silent auction includes unique Schooner Festival items.
Those attending are asked to RSVP through maritimegloucester.org, and click on “Events.” There is a $39 suggested donation at the door to honor the 39th Gloucester Schooner Festival.
Chamber music in Annisquam
To kick off a second year as its artist-in-residence, violinist Scott Moore presents the first of two spring recitals at the Annisquam Village Church this Sunday, April 2, at 3 p.m. when he joins forces with concert pianist Tianhong Yang.
The program “Mirror in Mirror” explores the range of sounds for violin and piano — “from fiery and virtuosic, to deeply tender and profound,” noted Moore.
“I wanted to build on the success of last year’s solo Bach cycle, while offering a different experience. ‘Mirror in Mirror’ refers to the abundance of patterns in the music I’ve selected,” he said. “These patterns and their relationships can move us in extremely emotional and visceral ways.”
“Mirror in Mirror” is the translation of a work by Arvo Pärt, “Spiegel im Spiegel,” a piece known for deep emotional resonance below the surface of an extremely simple construction, according to a program statement.
This stands in contrast to other works to be performed, including what is described as “flashy” virtuoso staples such as Fritz Kreisler’s “Praeludium and Allegro” and Henryck Wieniawski’s “Scherzo-Tarantella,” among others.
Yang, who serves as adjunct faculty in piano at Plymouth State University in New Hampshire, has made solo appearances in a number of festivals and venues across Europe, Asia and the United States.
The historic 1830s Annisquam Village Church, at 820 Washington St. in Gloucester, is known for its acoustics for chamber music, and offers “extraordinary instruments” for performance, including its recently acquired Lamb/Juncker Steinway.
A reception follows the concert. All are welcome; a donation of $25 per person is suggested. For details, visit https://annisquamvillagechurch.org.
Kemp Harris in concert
Consummate frontman Kemp Harris and his band will perform at the Old Sloop Presents concert series this Saturday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m. at the Fellowship Hall of the First Congregational Church of Rockport, at 12 School St.. Northwest Fox, a Cape Ann-and Amherst-based alternative rock group, will open the show.
Born in segregated Edenton, North Carolina, Kemp moved to Massachusetts where he bounced between relatives’ homes and learned to adapt to whatever world he found himself in, “a talent that has come to define him as a person and an artist,” according to his bio. Harris began writing songs at 14 and recording them in college, when he used old cassette players to track parts.
“Kemp Harris defies categorization. He is a singer and songwriter, a master weaver of American musical styles. He’s an actor, activist, author, and storyteller, and an award-winning educator who has taught young public school students for more than 40 years,” according to a press release.
He has composed music for the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, established a songwriting residency at Boston’s Wang Theater, and delivered a series of master classes at Berklee College of Music in Boston on Artists as Activists.
One review stated: “Kemp’s powers of observation, his unique gift for shining a light on the modern world and what it means to be alive, have deepened over a lifetime devoted to the most basic and profound of pursuits: human connection.”
For tickets and details, visit https://oldslooppresents.org.
Fish Tales: Fools
Gloucester Writers Center presents its next Fish Tales program on the theme of “Fools” on Friday, March 31, at 7:30 p.m. at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 East Main Street.
“I believe that storytelling can create windows and mirrors, as well as bridges between people and communities,” said Heidi Wakeman, the center’s current storyteller-in-residence. “And as the song goes, ‘everybody plays the fool, sometimes’. and so, whether we have been bamboozled, misled, or deceived in love or money or by our own ideas of greatness — or hoodwinked someone to gain greatness or love or money — we’ll bravely step onto the stage to tell our stories live, the night before April Fools Day.”
Featured Cape Ann storytellers will be Coley Bryan, Catherine Clark, Nathan Cohen, Emily daSilva, Mark Efinger, Mark Linehan, Cynthia Mochowski, Ruth Sullivan, and Wakeman.
The first Fish Tales was held in the winter of 2012 when about seven people showed up to swap stories. Over the past 10 years, Wakeman noted that Fish Tales has grown from a cozy storytelling evening at the Gloucester Writers Center to a happening night out. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fish Tales program continued to share the real stories of local people.
“Our December 2022 Fish Tales storytellers played to a sold-out crowd at Gloucester Stage,” said Henry Ferrini, founder of the Gloucester Writers Center. “We appreciate the support. Ticket proceeds support the center’s free and low-cost workshops, readings and discussion groups. and a big thank you to our renewing sponsors Neptune’s Harvest and Lobsta Land, your support makes it possible for all voices to be heard.”
Tickets are $25 and available at https://gloucesterstage.com/fish-tales.
Spring at the castle
Hammond Castle Museum, at 80 Hesperus Ave. in Gloucester, opens for the season this Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and offers free admission for self-guided tours in celebration. This year, the museum is again offering Gloucester Gratis Days on Tuesdays, granting free admission on self-guided tours for Gloucester residents with proof of residency. For details on all spring events, visit hammondcastle.org.
20th Experimental Group show
Rockport Art Association & Museum’s Experimental Group opens its 20th group exhibition at Charles Fine Arts Gallery, 196 Main St. in Gloucester this Saturday, April 1, with an artist reception from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. . Works on view include paintings, mixed-media, graphics, sculpture, digital art and photography. The exhibition runs through April 28. The gallery is open Tuesday through Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m.
The Experimental Group is a creative forum, with a mission to increase public awareness and to foster self-expression by bringing artists together to share ideas that cultivate creative freedom. The group is encouraged and supported by the Rockport Art Association & Museum.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.