Summer is just around the corner when Gloucester Stage opens its season, and Cape Ann Artisans, now in its 40th year, holds its open studios tour. Both are happening this weekend.
But up first is a new event at Sawyer Free Library. The “Sawyer Free Folk Showcase” spotlights singer-songwriters this summer, starting on June 1, from 6 p.m. to 7, at 21 Main St., Gloucester. Subsequent performances will take place on the first Thursday of the summer months. The inaugural performance features Gloucester-based singer-songwriter Hayley Reardon who will perform a 45-minute set of her music followed by a brief discussion about her approach to songwriting and lyrical composition. The evening is free to all. No registration is required.
This spring, Reardon, a folk-pop artist and a storyteller, won the $1,000 prize for best Cape Ann-based act in the Gloucester 400+ $2,500 Singer-Songwriter Challenge.
“Her songs are postcards from an artist brave enough to take the road less traveled. Raised in Massachusetts, Reardon dove headfirst into music at 15 and honed her craft for over a decade, sharing the stage with acts like Lori McKenna, Rodney Crowell, and Anaïs Mitchell, among others. Her raw artistry boasts a lyrical and melodic weight far beyond her years,” according to a press release. “She recently made a splash with her single, ‘Losing From Within,’ grabbing the attention of Spotify Editorial Playlists like Fresh Folk, Folk Pop, Morning Coffee, and Today’s Singer/Songwriters.”
Her latest EP, “In The Good Light”, was recorded in Barcelona with Catalan collaborator Pau Figueres, a Spanish guitarist.
For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Coward play opens Stage season
Noël Coward’s award-winning play “Private Lives” will launch Gloucester Stage’s 44th season this Friday, June 2, when the theater opens its doors to months of thought-provoking productions. The play runs through June 25, directed by award-winning director, educator and actor Diego Arciniegas.
“Set in a sophisticated world of cocktails, glamour, and sparkling repartee, ‘Private Lives,’ one of Noël Coward’s most brilliantly realized plays, is an uproarious romantic comedy that follows the ups, downs, and all-around of passion and betrayal,” according to a press release.
The action takes place when a couple, previously married, cross paths on their “unexpectedly adjoined honeymoons” at the same hotel, but with their new spouses.
In his Gloucester Stage directorial debut, Arciniegas infuses this production with a modern sensibility and fresh energy. The cast features Jennifer Bubriski, Katie Croyle, Gunnar Manchester, Stephen Shore and Serenity S’rae.
“I’m ecstatic to be launching my first season at Gloucester Stage with the hilarious antics of these Noël Coward couples,” said Rebecca Bradshaw, the theater company’s new artistic director. “Under the helm of Diego Arciniegas, I cannot wait to see how the play explores new realities behind Coward’s past while infusing these performances with a new mystery.”
Arciniegas said there is an intriguing dimension to Coward’s impossible and restlessly smart characters.
“I’ve always thought I detected darker, truer people lurking beneath the effervescence of his allegedly and admittedly glib comedies,” said the director. “Time has revealed that Coward engaged in espionage on behalf of the British government. If the plays, the international tours, and the cabarets were the cover, I wonder if there might not be more than personal frailty lurking beneath the shallow mask of his character’s manners.”
Tickets are now on sale and available at GloucesterStage.com. All performances, unless noted, are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. at Gloucester Stage Company located the Gorton Theater at 267 East Main St., Gloucester. Season packages start at $200 for four tickets for any mainstage performance and include early access to seating, no fees and free ticket exchanges. Packages can be purchased or renewed by calling the box office at 978-281-4433 or visiting gloucesterstage.com/subscribe.
40th annual open studio tour
The 40th annual Cape Ann Artisans Open Studios tour takes place in Gloucester and Rockport this Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.{span class=”print_trim”}
“Forty years ago, the founding members of the Cape Ann Artisans had a vision to invite the community into their intimate studio spaces, share their work, educate visitors and locals on the creative process, and assure that their work found its way into the homes and hearts of art lovers. In fact, this vision has held fast and the artisans have enjoyed an impressive following of both regulars and newcomers since the group came together in 1983,” according to a program statement.
The event is self-guided with 17 individual stops to visit with 18 artisans. The tour map and brochure may be found and downloaded from https://capeannartisans.com/doc/CAA2023Brochure.pdf
Featured artists are John Abisamra, landscape photography; David Archibald, ceramic arts; Cynthia Curtis, ceramic arts; Rob Diebboll, oil and watercolor; Danette English, ceramic arts; Jacqueline Ganim DeFalco, sea glass wearable art, hair accessories and jewelry; Deborah Gonet, painting and mixed media; Rebecca Anne Nagle, painting and mixed media; Sinikka Nogelo, experimental arts; Melody Phaneuf, painter; Scott Place and Erin O’Sullivan, ceramic arts; Marcie Rae, fine jewelry; Deb Schradieck, oil and watercolor; Sallie Strand, abstract painting; Pam Stratton, mosaics, mixed media and jewelry; Beth Williams, handmade glass beads and jewelry; and Sara Wright, fiber arts, handwoven and knit accessories.
To honor the vision and dedication of the nearly 100 present and past artisans, the current group has designed a year of activities to showcase the range of talent. The group began its events in February and will continue throughout the year, including workshops in collaboration with Cape Ann Museum and a month-long exhibit at the Rocky Neck Cultural Center from Sept. 28 to Oct. 29. To view the Cape Ann Artisans “40th Year Anniversary Celebration” schedule, visit capeannartisans.com.
“The year promises to be a powerful trifecta with the Artisans, Rocky Neck and the Cape Ann Museum working together to draw the community into art-making and learning,” according to a press release. “The programming has been designed to recognize ‘40’ in the 400th year of Gloucester’s special anniversary.”
