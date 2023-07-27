Summer is heating up and those seeking entertainment can take part in the weekly Gloucester Culture Splash that this Thursday features new musical offerings and a one-act play about Edward and Josephine Hopper.
Culture Splash events take place at Gloucester’s two cultural districts from 4 to 7 p.m. July 27 with a free water shuttle between the districts from 4 to 8 p.m.
The event is hosted by the Rocky Neck and the Downtown Cultural Districts, made possible by a grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Council and support from the City of Gloucester. Visitors can enjoy one program or many of the a la carte activities.
The music offerings include the Cape Ann Museum Courtyard Concert with Mix Up Mix Up band from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and the nearby Harbor Loop outdoor concert series features D’Vinci Soul Trio and Hot Tub Piranhas from 6 to 9:30 p.m.
The new one-act play “Remembering Good Harbor Beach” by Debbie Wiess is about artists Edward and Josephine Hopper, and will be performed at 6 p.m. at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson St. Performed by Susan and John Van Drie, the play builds on historical sources to present an imaginative account of the budding creative and romantic union between Edward and Josephine Hopper (née Nivison) during the summer of 1923 when they each came to paint in Gloucester, according to the synopsis. The play also chronicles their life 16 years later on “the other Cape,” at the couple’s summer home in Truro, on Cape Cod.
On the gallery front, there will be a show opening with a public artist reception for “Food for the Body and Soul” at Judythe Evans Meagher Gallery from 5 to 7 p.m. at 37 Rocky Neck Ave.
There will be artist demos and open studios at Cripple Cove Studios at 97 East Main St., with parking on the side and behind the building. The venue supports seven artists working in various mediums in sculpture, figurative drawing, painting, mixed media and trash art. Look for the Culture Splash signage along East Main Street and stop by to see the working studios of Rebecca Anne Nagle, Cindy Efinger, Sinikka Nogelo, Maura Cronin, Linda Sojda, Sara Harper and Loren Doucette.
For details on all events, visit discovergloucester.com/culture-splash. Follow the event at @discovergloucester and use #GloucesterCultureSplash to be featured.
Roger and Davis Curtis showThe North Shore Arts Association presents a special retrospective exhibition, “Roger and David Curtis: By Land and Sea,” featuring the works from father and son, now on view through Aug. 13 at its galleries at 11 Pirate’s Lane, Gloucester. An opening reception will be held this Saturday, July 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. The show and reception are free to the public.
Both Curtises were celebrated master artists and teachers of the Cape Ann art scene. Roger (1910–2000) was a prolific painter of maritime scenes and seascapes. He served as president of the North Shore Arts Association. He also was author and illustrator of the book “How to Paint Successful Seascapes.” David (1950-2021), born in Brookline, was introduced to painting as a young child by his father. He also learned from his uncle Howard Curtis, a teacher at Gloucester High School. He studied at the Boston Museum School as well as with master painters such as Ken Gore and Robert Douglas Hunter. An award-winning artist, David Curtis also earned a lasting reputation within the greater North Shore arts community.
The show organizers note that viewing the work of these two Cape Ann artists beside one another enhances their individual style. David Curtis was a plein air painter and teacher, who was inspired by wide open spaces and expansive skies; and Roger Curtis, a studio painter, was influenced by the power of the ocean and the pounding of the waves along the rocky coastline.
There will be a special program with a gallery talk by Judith Curtis on Sunday, Aug. 6, at noon. The event is free to the public. For more details, visit nsarts.org.
Stephanie Mallis showMercury Gallery, at 20 Main St., Rockport, opens a new show, “Observations,” featuring works by Rockport’s Stephanie Mallis, with a public reception this Saturday, July 29, from 5 to 7 p.m.
“Stephanie Mallis’ dynamic brushwork and vibrant color palettes breathe life into her American Expressionist paintings, infusing them with a sense of energy and vitality. The artist draws on a wide range of artistic history and influences, from Fauvism, and Cubism to contemporary art — expressing a personal interpretation of her visual world, from her seaside garden, to her travels around the globe,” according to an exhibition statement. “Frequently her work depicts scenes of Cape Ann and the spirit of optimism and vitality that defines American culture. Through her expressive style, the artist celebrates the diversity and beauty found within our everyday surroundings.”
For more information, visit www.mercurygallery.com.
Gloucester Reads updateGloucester Reads, a community-wide book group, will be holding discussion groups, led by two trained facilitators, from July 30 through Aug. 14 at nine locations throughout Gloucester. For more details and to sign up, visit the Sawyer Free Library website, sawyerfreelibrary.org. For questions, send an email to gloucesterracialjusticeteam@gmail.com or join the Facebook Group “Gloucester Racial Justice Team.”
This summer Gloucester Reads explores books by Black authors that reflect their experiences, and is sponsored by the Gloucester Racial Justice Team, the Sawyer Free Library and the Gloucester Health Department.
The book categories are: adult novel, “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid; graphic novel, “Aint Burned all the Bright” by Jason Reynolds and Jason Griffin for teens/tweens; and “Black is a Rainbow Color” by Angela Joy for children. Books are available at the Sawyer Free Library (e-books and hard copy), The Bookstore in Gloucester and Suzie’s Stories in Rockport.
There will be a special author talk and panel discussion with Kiley Reid on Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E. Main St. Refreshments and further discussion will follow the panel.
Art on RocksSociety for the Encouragement of the Arts continues to spread the wealth of art on Cape Ann with its annual “Art on the Rocks” program, which features more than 50 works by Cape Ann artists on view at Gloucester’s Bass Rocks Golf Club. Many of the artists are members of the Rocky Neck Art colony. To view the works, which include seascapes, landscapes and more, go to https://rb.gy/8ujj2.
