A smorgasbord of spring-inspired music will fill an intimate historic chapel when Cape Ann Symphony presents its next Musicians Unleashed concert.
The concert, “Spring Awakening,” takes place this Saturday, April 15, at 3 p.m. at the Crowell Chapel, 3 Rosedale Ave., in Manchester-by-the-Sea.
The afternoon of music features the work of nine composers spanning centuries.
The special guest artist is pianist Tianhong Yang, who will join Cape Ann Symphony musicians Bill Kirkley, clarinet; Seth MacLeod, cello; Scot Moore, violin; Erica Pisaturo, violin; Richey Tally, string bass; and Brandon White, viola.
“The final Musicians Unleashed concert of the season is going to be a great one. Fantastic musicians will be playing a varied program written by a wide range of composers with a lot of different combinations of players — plus our special guest, the enormously talented pianist Tianhong Yang,” said Cape Ann Symphony Conductor Yoichi Udagawa.
The concert program includes Beethoven’s “Spring Sonata 4th Movement”; Bach’s “Cello Suite No. 1, Prelude”; Saint-Saens’ “The Swan” from The Carnival of the Animals; Mozart’s Clarinet Quintet; Gershwin’s “Promenade”; Liszt’s “Hungarian Rhapsody” No.10 for solo piano; Trenet-Weisenberg’s “En Avril à Paris”; Koussevitsky’s “Valse Miniature”; and Dvorák’s String Quintet No.2, 1st Movement.
Based in Boston, Yang, a Chinese-born pianist, has made solo appearances in a number of festivals and venues across Europe, Asia and the United States. She has won numerous top prizes in international piano competitions and she has studied with teachers from around the world. Yang is currently working on her doctoral degree in piano performance at Boston University.
For more information and tickets, call 978-281-0543 or visit www.capeannsymphony.org.
Model train show
Spring TRAINing, a model train show and family-fun event, will be held at the Manchester American Legion Hall and nearby Masonic Temple Hall at 10 Church St. in Manchester-by-the-Sea on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. See model trains in operation, in various scales.
The show is sponsored by the HUB Division of the National Model Railroad Association, and dedicated to the memory of longtime HUB member Dick Towle, who approached the organizations about using the spaces before he died. There will be vendors and information on model railroading. This is the annual HUB Division’s Clinics and Model Railroad Event open to all. Admission is free but donations accepted.
There is also a clinic with various programs, from the fundamentals to advance modelers, and features spearkers, for which there is an $8 admission at the Chapel building. For more details, visit www.hubdiv.org, and go to “Our Shows” tab and click on “Spring TRAINing.”
Poetry Festival
The Rockport International Poetry Festival will take place April 14 through 16 with a series of events in and around Rockport. The events include readings, workshops, and a film screening of “Vermeer Paints My Mother,” a collaboration between Jay Featherstone and Henry Ferrini of the Gloucester Writers Center on Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m. at Little Art Cinema in Rockport. For details on all events, visit gloucesterwriters.org.
Halibut Point spring programs
Halibut Point State Park has an array of free spring programs at the park, located at 4 Gott Ave., Rockport.
Spring Birding Basics takes place on April 16, May 21, and June 18, from 8 to 10 a.m. Meet at parking area. For all ages. Learn about bird sounds, habits and flight patterns, and enjoy extraordinary views. Bring binoculars if you have them. Rain or shine.
On Earth Day, on Friday, April 21, the program “Trash Talking” takes place from noon to 1:30 p.m.; BYO lunch. Meet at the Visitor Center. Space is limited. Learn about where trash goes after leaving your home, ways to reduce trash and save money, a brief history of waste management, and about new state regulations. The speaker is Gloucester’s Debra Darby, a client manager with 15 years of organics experience within the solid waste industry. She leads Tetra Tech’s organics management initiative within Tetra Tech’s Solid Waste East region. In addition to her technical expertise, Darby is a U.S. Composting Council Certified Composting Professional with 20 years of experience.
During school vacation week, from Saturday, April 15, through Sunday, April 23, there is a daily/ongoing self-guided StoryWalk, which starts across from parking area, for preschool to age 7. The featured story is “The Nest Robin Built,” by Denise Fleming.
Programs are free to the public. An adult must accompany children. For more information, visit halibut.point@mass.gov.
Experimental artist talk
The Rockport Art Association & Museum’s Experimental Group will present an artist talk with Rebecca Tuck through Zoom on April 19 at 7 p.m.; the talk is free to the public.
“Rebecca McGee Tuck is an inspiration with boundless energy. After receiving her BFA in 2019, despite the pandemic, she found innovative ways to balance her art practice while advancing her career. Also, learn how her art propelled her into the role of environmental activist,” according to a press release.
She is a sculptor, an ocean activist and a collector of lost objects. Tuck has shown her work in juried shows throughout the Northeast including the Boston Sculptors Gallery, the Fitchburg Art Museum, PEG Center for Art and Activism, and the George Marshall Store Gallery in York, Maine. For more information, visit: experimentalartgroup.com
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.