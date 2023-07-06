The summer is heating up with more entertainment options than ever with the kick off of two music series, the final full weekend of the Rockport Chamber Music Festival, a new show at Gloucester Stage, and the one-time Gloucester Maritime Rendezvous — and the rescheduled Gloucester fireworks on Saturday, July 8, at 9:30 p.m. along with the free concert that starts at 7 p.m.
In the spirit of community and supporting local nonprofits, Music on Meetinghouse Green launches its eighth season on Friday, July 7, at 6 p.m. featuring the John Baboian Ensemble with vocalist Sandi Bedrosian in a free concert at the corner of Middle and Church streets in the heart of Gloucester. In addition to music, the event features food from local vendors, and free-will donations from the audience will go to a local non-profit, which this week will be Pathways for Children. The evening’s food vendor is the Causeway with its seafood favorites. Some chairs will be provided and audience members are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Performances are handicapped accessible. The series includes nine concerts.
Baboian, who has performed around the world, is at home with many genres including classical, blues, rock, R&B, Latin, and world music traditions. As an educator for more than 40 years, Baboian has inspired and trained a generation of aspiring musicians. Baboian and his ensemble, several of whom are fellow faculty members from Berklee College of Music, have traditionally opened this series. For details, visit gloucestermeetinghouse.org/summer-concerts.
Monday Music at Back Beach
Rockport’s Back Beach summer concert series kicks off with Pier Ave. on Monday, July 10, and continues weekly through Aug. 28. All shows are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The schedule is July 17, Fun Bucket; July 24, Dire Wolf; July 31, 33 Northside; Aug. 7, Tony and Samantha Goddess and Band; Aug. 14, Hot Tub Piranhas; Aug. 21, Headlands; and Aug. 28, Dan King & Friends.
Diverse chamber music offerings
Each performance of the Rockport Chamber Music Festival seems to bring a standing ovation, with both the rising stars on the scene as well as the established musicians. That is not likely to slow down in this final week that kicks off with crowd favorite and Grammy Award-nominated group A Far Cry, on Thursday, July 6, at 7:30 p.m. The group will present a diverse program of works by Dvorák, Golijov, Montgomery, and a new commission by Juantio Becenti, an award-winning Navajo composer.
Two events take place on Friday, July 7, starting with a concert on the main stage at 7:30 p.m. featuring the Grammy Award-winning ensemble Third Coast Percussion. Then a late-night cabaret takes place on the third floor at 9:45 p.m. with the theme “Music from the Movies.”
Next up on Saturday, July 8, at 7:30 p.m., the concert series features the award-winning violinist Paul Huang and Roman Rabinovich on piano with a program of works by Mendelssohn, Saint-Saens among others. For more details, visit: rockportmusic.org.
Gloucester Maritime Rendezvous
Maritime Gloucester, 23 Harbor Loop, has put together a four-day event to bring people on board historic schooners with its Gloucester Maritime Rendezvous this Thursday, July 6, to Sunday, July 9. A key feature is the International Dory Race on Saturday, July 8, at 10 a.m. when the Gloucester International Dory Race Committee will host the Canadian Dory Racing Association for the 71st annual International Dory Races in Gloucester’s Inner Harbor in front of Maritime Gloucester, Solomon Jacobs Park and the U.S. Coast Guard Station.
Maritime Gloucester will be free to the public over the weekend, and offers interactive activities each day, as well as food trucks on Saturday for the dory races. On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., schooners at the I-4, C-2 docks off Rogers Street will give deck tours to the public.
Throughout the weekend, there will be many public sailing opportunities, charters, and dockside viewing options in this program that celebrates Gloucester’s 400+ and the city’s maritime tradition.
For more information, visit maritimegloucester.org. and visit www.maritimegloucester.org/gmr2023 to book tickets through vessels and to plan activities.
And fireworks...
The rescheduled Gloucester fireworks are set for Saturday, July 8, at 9:30 p.m. If the forecast appears to be bringing in some inclement weather, the fireworks will go off at 9 p.m. and there will be a salute that will alert the crowds that the fireworks are about to start. The free concert on the boulevard is also taking place, but starting at 7 p.m. For details, visit the “Concerts on the Boulevard, Gloucester, MA” Facebook page.
Something Wilde at Windhover
Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest,” staged by Lanes Coven Theater Co., is now on stage at Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, 257R Granite St., Rockport. The Lanesville-based professional theater group is staging this well-known 19th century classic comedy through Sunday, July 9, with performances under a large tent in the outdoor venue. For details and tickets, visit lanescoven.com.
New England scenes
The North Shore Arts Association presents “Exhibit: New England 2023,” its second regional juried show of the year, featuring more than 170 artworks. The show’s mission is to bring the best of the best in local art on display in the art association’s main gallery with both new talent and master artists. The exhibit will run through July 29 at 11 Pirate’s Lane, Gloucester. For more information, visit nsarts.org. Free to the public.
Art show: Slice of Slice
Jane Deering Gallery, 19 Pleasant St., Gloucester, is hosting a public artist reception on Thursday, July 6, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. for Aaron Fink and the current exhibition “Slice Of Slice.”
“‘Slice’ is a tribute to Americana as well as my friend Jasper Johns and his recent painting of the same name in his retrospective at the Whitney, which depicts his vision of a slice of the universe,” wrote Fink in an artist statement.
Fink holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Maryland Institute College of Art and a Master of Fine Arts from Yale University. Fink’s family has owned land on Cape Ann since the 17th century. He maintains a summer studio in Rockport in addition to his East Boston studio.
Overcoming shame, a memoir
Author Gail Brenner Nastasia, a Gloucester native, will give a reading of her new book “The Fruit You’ll Never See,” a memoir about overcoming shame, on Thursday, July 13, from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Gordon Room of the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers. It is free to the public.
As the child of a heroin-addicted mother and an aunt who brokered deals with men who liked to have sex with young girls, Nastasia too would develop a pill addiction. Decades later, she did find a new life in recovery and she shares her story that reveals her humanity in the hope she can help others. She also became an attorney. But she carried a deep shame of her childhood. In recovery, she embraced her history, and stopped hiding. She also went on to earn a Master of Fine Arts from Emerson College in 2021. She is currently at work on her second book. For details, visit www.gailnastasia.com.
Ukelele Fusion
Ukelele Fusion, a ukulele and guitar ensemble, will perform an afternoon of multi-part arrangements featuring pieces from early music, classical, folk, contemporary and popular genres. The concert is on Sunday, July 9, at 1 p.m. in the sanctuary of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport, 4 Cleaves St. Suggested donation is $5, and proceeds support the church. Ukulele Fusion began as a meet-up group and has been performing on the North Shore for several years. The group recently performed at the Strumming Up To Boston Ukulele Festival.
‘Our future with water’
The public is invited to the next meeting of the Rockport Garden Club on Monday, July 10, with speaker Trevor Smith at the Community House, at 58 Broadway, Rockport. The public is welcome. Wine and cheese at 6:30 p.m., and the talk starts at 7 p.m. “In the face of climate change, water is becoming much more of an issue. Learn simple methods to capture and reuse storm water or slow stormwater runoff,” according to a program statement. Smith shares his nearly two decades of practical experience working with installing stormwater management systems.
