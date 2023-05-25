The Gloucester Writers Center has restarted its Cape Veterans Writers and their Families Writing Project, led by Kevin Perrin, a veteran himself.
This group has been in hiatus since it adjourned for the winter holidays in 2019. The program is free.
The writing project meets every other Saturday at the Cape Ann Veterans Services Center at 12 Emerson Ave. in Gloucester from 10 a.m. to noon.; the next class is May 27 at that time.
The group was created to support veterans and their families by providing a space to write, share and, or talk about shared experiences of war and peace, according to a program statement.
The group met last week and is eager to welcome more new members. The workshop is open to veterans, spouses, dependents or family caregivers of a veteran.
Perrin, a Gloucester native, “lived as a free-range kid all over Cape Ann, enjoying the quarries, beaches and parks, and fishing from the breakwater and downtown piers for mackerel, stripers and bluefish.”
He holds a degree in English literature with a minor in writing. He has self-published a book of poetry and is writing a book about his time on deployment in Afghanistan.
Perrin joined the U.S. Army Rangers in 1982, and retired as an officer in the Massachusetts Army National Guard in 2017. He spent time around the globe and in almost every state. He was part of the Hurricane Katrina response as an operations officer from Massachusetts, and an operations officer during a tour in Afghanistan. A father of two children, he now lives in Rockport.
For more information, contact kevinlperrin@yahoo.com.
An international musical experience
Hammond Castle Museum brings in a unique group of musicians when it presents the Orchestra of the Royal Capital City of Krakow.
The orchestra’s flagship project, Sinfonietta Cracovia, combines film and concert music by world-class composers Wojciech Kilar and Philip Glass.
This stop in Gloucester is part of the international tour “Kilar 90.” The “90” refers to the 90th anniversary of Kilar’s birth. The performance takes place Monday, May 29, at 8 p.m. at the museum at 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester.
The concert features performances with young Polish pianist and composer Aleksander Dębicz, and the orchestra’s principal conductor, Katarzyna Tomala-Jedynak.
After the success of the original Kilar|Glass concept at the Krakow Film Music Festival in Poland, the orchestra took the idea on tour to five Belgian cities, conducted by Dirk Brossé, director of the Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia. The program also was presented at the inaugural concert of the Tenerife International Film Music Festival in the Canary Islands.
“Without exception, this program that combines the music of Kilar and Glass received standing ovations wherever it was presented,” according to a statement about the Gloucester show. “Sinfonietta Cracovia will feature a variety of Kilar and Glass’s works, both concert music and film music, to highlight commonalities between the composers. The portrait that emerges, that of a composer’s voice, as applied to both realms of concert as well as commercial music, reveals each composer’s musical identity.”
Kilar composed music for many masterpiece films of Polish cinema, and he may be best known abroad as the composer of Jane Campion’s “The Portrait of a Lady” and Francis Ford Coppola’s 1992 classic “Dracula.” Glass and Kilar both studied with the celebrated teacher Nadia Boulanger. They also both scored Dracula films, and worked within the realm of “so-called high culture and popular culture.”
For tickets and more information, visit https://bit.ly/GlassKilar.
Latin music at Rockport Music
Rockport Music brings Latin music to town with a double bill with Sol y Canto and Fabiola Méndez on Friday, June 2, at 8 p.m. at the Shalin Liu performance Center in Rockport with the show”Cantos de Encanto,” or in other words, an evening of “enchanting” Latin music. The concert features the Boston-based Pan-Latin ensemble Sol y Canto and the Puerto Rican cuatro player Fabiola Méndez and her band. A 2018 graduate of Berklee College of Music, she began playing the traditional 5-double string guitar at the age of 6.
“Her music combines different genres, encompassing jazz, Latin music, and traditional Puerto Rican music which is a mix of Spanish and Afro-rooted traditions,” according to World Music Central.
For tickets and details, visit rockportmusic.org.
History of 19th century dresses
The gallery at the entrance of Addison Gilbert Hospital features an exhibit related to 19th century dresses. There are details related to many different types of fabric in the show curated by Elizabeth Enfield. She notes during that era that the dresses changed hands from sister, mother, to friends and neighbors.
“Lovingly worn, they are kept, remade, to fit the fashions of the times, maybe even later to be pieced into a cherished quilt. Worn to dances, to school, to parties, weddings and funerals, these tiny fragments depict and document a woman’s life,” wrote Enfield.
The exhibit runs through May 31.
Cove Gallery show
The new exhibition “Call & Response” is now on view at the Cove Art Gallery at 37 Rocky Neck Ave., Gloucester, running through June 18. There is a public artist reception on Thursday, June 1, from 5 to 7 p.m.
“This show translates the musical style of call-and-response into the visual realm, with each of the six participating artists presenting a singular Call piece, surrounded by works chosen by the other artists in Response to that central artwork. This show demonstrates the consideration of a visual statement and a variety of emotional, lighthearted, and thoughtful takes on it,” according to an exhibition statement.
The featured artists are Donna Caselden, Dale Blodget, Laurie Simko, Cheryl Dyment, L. Marie Lamarche and Paula Borsetti. For more information, visit rockyneckartcolony.org.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.