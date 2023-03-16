This St. Patrick’s Day weekend is filled with many ways to celebrate, including musical opportunities.
One is the annual Bach birthday celebration presented by the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation as a benefit for the historic building. These yearly events are thoughtfully curated to present a unique experience and this year’s “Extravaganza for Four Harpsichords & Strings” is no different.
The concert, on Sunday, March 19, at 3:30 p.m. at the Gloucester Meetinghouse, will feature rarely performed works.
“This is a concert that no one will never hear again,” said Charles Nazarian, president of the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation. “We have gathered four of the best harpsichordists in the United States — a virtuoso quartet of keyboard players playing on four wonderful instruments.”
The harpsichordists are Elliot Figg, Frances Fitch, Lenora McCroskey and Peter Sykes, and they will perform with Arpeggione, a period string ensemble.
The two Bach concertos on the music program are “Concerto in C major” and “Concerto in D minor.”
In addition to two Bach concertos, they will play the Renaissance-style piece “Banchetto Musicale” by Johan Herman Schein, and an extremely rare performance of “Concerto in A minor” by Bach, adapted from Vivaldi, for just the four harpsichords, according to the program notes.
The Arpeggione string ensemble are violinists Emily Hale and Lisa Brooke, violist Lauren Nelson, celist Benjamin Swartz, cello; and double bassist Pablo Kennedy. They will perform on instruments that reproduce the sounds from the time the music was written centuries ago.
Nazarian noted that the historical setting of the 1806 Meetinghouse with its concert hall acoustics provides a spacious, warm, and clear musical experience.
The concert, co-sponsored by H. Woody Brock and Scobie Ward, is part of the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation’s annual Autumn-Winter-Spring Series of concerts and events.
For tickets and more information, visit www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org. Tickets also available at the door.
Classical masterpieces
Cape Ann Symphony’s 71st concert season continues Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m. with “Brahms, Dvorak & Déjardin,” which features the return of Boston Symphony Orchestra Principal Cellist Blaise Déjardin at the performance at Manchester Essex Regional High School auditorium on 36 Lincoln St. in Manchester-by-the-Sea.
The orchestra opens with Brahms’ powerful “Symphony No. 1 in C minor,” and closes with Déjardin performing Dvorak’s “Cello Concerto.”
“Our March 19 concert will feature two great works and one amazing soloist,” said Conductor Yoichi Udagawa. “The ‘Symphony No. 1’ took almost 20 years for Brahms to write and is full of passion and struggle. It’s a fiery piece, and a perfect match for the passionate ‘Cello Concerto’ by Dvorak, who wrote this concerto here in America. It is full of gorgeous melodies — one after another, and our soloist Blaise Déjardin is an incredible musician.”
Born in Strasbourg, France, Déjardin made his orchestra debut at age 14, performing Haydn’s “C Major Concerto.” He was a member of the European Union Youth Orchestra. He also is a founding member of A Far Cry, known to many on Cape Ann. In 2010, he founded the Boston Cello Quartet with three colleagues from the BSO cello section. In 2013 he launched Opus Cello, his online sheet music publishing company. A prize winner at numerous international competitions, including a First Prize at the Maurice Gendron International Cello Competition in 2005, he has performed as a soloist with the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra, the Kuopio Symphony Orchestra, the French Camerata, and many others.
Déjardin holds a First Prize of Cello with highest honors from the Conservatoire National Superieur de Musique of Paris, as well as a Master of Music Diploma and a Graduate Diploma from the New England Conservatory in Boston. He now teaches privately and is on the faculty of the New England Conservatory Preparatory School and the Tanglewood Music Center.
For more information and tickets, visit www.capeannsymphony.org.
Anastas rereleased
A new edition of the book “Walker in the City: Elegy for Gloucester,” by the late Peter Anastas, is now out. This latest edition contains a new forward by son Benjamin Anastas and new afterward by Ammiel Alcalay. The book is available at Dogtown Books at 132 Main St. in Gloucester, The Bookstore of Gloucester, 61 Main St., and Cape Ann Museum’s store at its campus at 27 Pleasant St. in Gloucester.
Dogtown Books in partnership with the novelist and essayist Benjamin Anastas, the son of the beloved local author and activist, Back Shore Press and Lost & Found Elsewhere released this new edition. The book is a collection of columns by Peter Anastas published in the Gloucester Daily Times from 1978 through 1990.
“Dogtown Books is honored to be a part of bringing this vital work back into print, and to both honor Peter’s memory and celebrate his tremendous body of work. In ‘Walker in The City,’ Anastas relates his experience of growing up in Gloucester in the 1940s, about the rich social and cultural life of a multiethnic community, and the city’s abundant wildlife, vital fishing industry, and endangered natural environment, all set within the wider historical implications of rapid change and local politics,” the store said in announcing the new edition.
As one reviewer wrote: “In his urgency to capture the essence of his childhood and its symbiotic link to Gloucester, he manages to present a multi-sensory re-creation of what we thought we’d lost — our youth. At the same time, he chronicles a community’s struggle for the survival of self.”
Local scholar David Rich wrote: “Like Olson, Anastas reads like an exile from a future time. Nothing in this collection is vintage, all is live goods.”
For more information, visit dogtownbooks.com.
Concert with local trio
Gloucester’s Jon Butcher and Allen Estes along with Sal Baglio perform in concert on Friday, March 17, at The District Center for the Arts in Taunton. The trio Butcher, Baglio & Estes have been busy with Boston area concerts this winter. For more information, visit https://butcherbaglioandestes.com.
Vessels of Slavery talk
Cape Ann Museum presents a discussion “Vessels of Slavery in Gloucester, MA: Reclamation” on Tuesday, March 21, at 11 a.m. at Cape Ann Museum’s Library & Archives, at 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. This talk features five women of color with diverse artistic practices and expertise. Sika Foyer, IlaSahai Prouty, Susi Ryan, Christle Rawlins-Jackson and Lesyslie Rackard were brought together by the work of Doris Prouty, an African American quilter who made Gloucester her home for nearly 50 years, when it was exhibited at the Cape Ann Museum Green in 2022. IlaSahai Prouty, the daughter of Doris and Dick Prouty, is an artist and art professor who grew up in Gloucester.
These five artists are collaborating on an 18-month project to explore and respond to the history of enslaved people on Cape Ann. In their first week-long residency at the Manship Artists Residency they will be researching in the archives of the Cape Ann Museum and other local sources, with the theme of reclamation, according to a program statement.
The artists will invite conversation about their initial discoveries and responses to what they find during their exploration of the museum’s archives and other local resources. Through this initial residency and the ongoing collaboration, “Vessels of Slavery in Gloucester, MA: Reclamation” is intended to open up conversation around the history of slavery in Gloucester for all members of the community in a safe and nurturing environment.
The event is free to the public but registration is required. For details, visit capeannmuseum.org.
Songs for Ukraine
“Songs for Ukraine,” a free musical event with acoustic guitarist Dan King, continues in March but on Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m. at the pop-up shop, Detali, at 206 Main St., Gloucester. Light refreshments. Donations will support the resettlement of a Ukrainian refugee in Gloucester. This week’s guests are Audi and Peter Souza. For more details, visit https://studiodetali.com.
