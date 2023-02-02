Gloucester Writers Center presents a slate of winter events taking place in February starting this week.
The nonprofit organization seeks to bring vitality to its programs through a variety of topics. Kicking off the programming will be a reading and talk with Endicott College professor and Rockport native Krystal Demaine on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 7:30 p.m. to 9 at the center, 126 East Main St. in Gloucester.
Demaine will discuss the journey behind her new book, “The Roots & Rhythm of the Heart.” The free talk will be followed by a reception.
Demaine, a Ph.D., is a board-certified music therapist, registered expressive arts therapist, registered yoga teacher, and professor of expressive therapies in the School of Visual and Performing Arts at Endicott.
“Her approach to the arts, teaching, therapy, and parenting is grounded in science, play, creativity, the power of human connection, and living fully with heart,” according to a program statement.
No reservations are needed. Parking is available on Chapel Street and at the North Shore Arts Association on Pirates Lane.
An Open Mic is on Monday, Feb. 6, at 7:30 p.m. at the center, when visitors can “bring their words and be heard” at the monthly event.
“This event is a great chance to try out new work and make connections among a warm and supportive group. Open to all genres and to writers at all points in their journeys. Plan for about five minutes of reading time. All are welcome, always,” according to its program statement.
In a special event at the Eliot House, 18 Edgemoor Road in Gloucester, New York Times best-selling author Peter Swanson will hold a reading and conversation with Kevin Carey, a poet and novelist, on Thursday, Feb. 9, from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
Swanson, a recent arrival to Gloucester, will join Carey, coordinator of creative writing at Salem State University, to talk about life through the lenses of their work and individual experience.
Swanson is the author of eight novels, including “The Kind Worth Killing,” a psychological suspense novel, and winner of the New England Society Book Award and finalist for the British CWA Ian Fleming Steel Dagger award. His books have been translated into more than 30 languages. He is a graduate of Trinity College, the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and Emerson College.
Carey has published five books, a chapbook of fiction, and three poetry books. His crime novel “Murder in the Marsh” was published by Darkstroke Books.
The event is free but space is limited. To reserve a spot, send an email to adam@gloucesterwriters.org.
For details on future programs, visit GloucesterWriters.org.
Political musical parody
DC’S Reflecting Fools, formerly known as The Capitol Steps, will perform at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 5 p.m.
The political satire continues with the new musical parody group that was created by the performers and co-writer from Capitol Steps. They strive to hold up a mirror to crazy political culture, through song parodies and reflections with a mission to provoke belly-laughter. They are known for their speedy costume changes and over-the-top impressions. For details, visit: rockportmusic.org.
‘Too Fat For China’ returns
Gloucester’s Phoebe Potts brings her one-woman show “Too Fat For China,” a comedic look at the agony of adoption, to Endicott College in Beverly. The free performance is open to the public and will be held in Tia’s Black Box Theater at the School of Visual and Performing Arts on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m.
Tickets are required and are first come, first served. For tickets, sign up on Endicott’s Eventbrite page or contact Ashley Drinkwater at adrinkwa@endicott.edu.
A comic and storyteller, Potts took her show across the Atlantic Ocean to perform at the Fringe Festival of Scotland where she earned high marks. Her show also has had sold-out performances at Gloucester Stage Company, The Modern Theatre of Suffolk and Watertown’s Mosesian Center for the Arts.
“After a U.S. adoption goes horribly wrong, Potts finds herself surprised, disgusted, and ultimately resigned to the role she plays as a middle-class white lady in the business of adopting babies in the U.S. and internationally. Potts’ tragicomic journey is about looking for more love, more life, and more family, and she will do anything to get it, including having her morals and values fold in on themselves,” according to a synopsis.
She made her debut on National Adoption Day, Nov. 23, 2019. The theater piece served as a sequel to her graphic memoir, “Good Eggs” (Harper, 2010), which follows her journey with infertility and treatments and miscarriages that she and her husband endured.
Roz Chast, a cartoonist with The New Yorker, called Potts’ memoir “sometimes funny, sometimes sad, but always honest, intelligent, and completely involving.”
Watercolor show
Gloucester’s Marilyn Swift will be among more than 75 featured artists at the New England Watercolor Society’s Signature Members annual exhibition which runs now through Feb. 26. Swift’s artwork “Hot Coffee” is in the show, which is held at The Guild of Boston Artists, 162 Newbury St., Boston. The show brings together the work of many of New England’s finest watercolor artists. Internationally acclaimed artist Eudes Correria will be this year’s exhibition judge. The public is invited to visit the gallery Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and to attend the Awards Reception on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Consignments for art auction
The Rockport Art Association & Museum is looking for consignments of historic American artists for its annual auction on May 6. Submission deadline is March 9. The auction is known for featuring late artists of the Cape Ann School as well as some other late American artists. The auction, a benefit for the art association, attracts both serious collectors from across the country, as well as newcomers to the world of art. The auction features works by master artists of the past such as Aldro Hibbard, Anthony Thieme, Emile Gruppé, Harry Vincent, Antonio Cirino, Frederick Mulhaupt, Jane Peterson, W. Lester Stevens, Marguerite Pearson, Charles Vickery, Paul Strisik, Charles Paul Gruppé, Mabel May Woodward, Charles Woodbury, Al Czerepak, Charles Movalli, among many others. Submissions are being accepted by appointment. To make an appointment or for more information, contact Margaret Redington at 978-546-6604, ext. 1002, or auction@rockportartassn.org. Find more details at https://www.rockportartassn.org/auctioninfo.
February vacation acting
The YMCA of the North Shore Theater Specialist Heidi Dallin announced programming for February vacation week involving acting, scene study and performance classes for all ages, which will be held at the Cape Ann YMCA. Classes run from Tuesday, Feb. 21. through Friday, Feb. 24. The acting basics class for 5- to 9-year-olds runs 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the acting intensive and scene study workshops for 10- to 17-year-olds runs noon to 3 p.m. Enrollment is limited. Classes are taught by Dallin, an award-winning professional actress and Harvard University graduate. Currently Dallin is involved in directing three productions: “The Sound of Music Youth Edition” at Manchester Essex Regional Middle School; “Peter Pan Jr.” at East Gloucester Elementary School; and “Annie” at West Parish Elementary School. Contact Dallin at 978-729-1094 or dallinh@northshoreymca.org.
