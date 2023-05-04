To celebrate spring, Cape Ann Museum hosts its Cape Ann Blossoms event this weekend, featuring the creative talents of North Shore floral designers, which are paired with art works from the museum collection.
There is a gala preview party on Friday, May 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and a first view of the floral compositions located throughout the museum.
The floral artworks, paired with works Milton Avery, Theresa Bernstein, Virginia Lee Burton, Leon Kroll, Umberto Romano, and others, will be on display Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester.
This year, the floral designers also will be responding to work within the current exhibition “This Unique Place,” which showcases 50 years of local resident Jeff Weaver’s artworks.
“This temporal display honors Cape Ann’s storied and rich artistic history as well as the talents of local floral designers today,” said Oliver Barker, director of the Cape Ann Museum. “This is an important signature event of the museum’s calendar; please join us for this celebration of spring and juxtaposition between natural and artistic expression.”
“Cape Ann Blossoms signifies the return of spring and the return of joyful floral colors to the museum,” added Cape Ann Blossoms Committee member Gail Anderson.
All this weekend, the museum and SmokeSygnals, a Wampanoag creative production firm, teamed up to present the installation of a wetu, a traditional home, at CAM Green, 13 Poplar St., Gloucester, on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6. The event is free.
The traditional Wampanoag structure is made of cedar saplings which were harvested this spring. The saplings are bent to create the frame of the wetu, which traditionally would have been covered in bark during the colder months and in cattail mats during warmer months.
Once installed, visitors will be welcome to walk through the wetu and sit on benches inside whenever CAM Green is open.
The installation is the first stage of “Native Waters; Native Lands,” a partnership coordinated by the museum among the Gloucester 400+ Anniversary Committee, Discover Gloucester, the City of Gloucester and SmokeSygnals.
For more information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.