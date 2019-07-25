Dear Dog Lady,
The other day, I parked at a mall and as I was walking into one of the stores, I saw a little white dog panting in the back of a car. I walked on, but the image of the dog haunted me.
When I reached the store, I asked for mall security and reported the plight of the little white dog. The security officer called the police while the store made announcements seeking the owner of the car. We all converged on the car at the same time — mall security, the police and the car’s owner with many onlookers in tow.
It turns out that the owner of the car was baby-sitting the dog, which belonged to his girlfriend. At first, he looked embarrassed but later became angry when the onlookers started taunting him about animal abuse.
Bottom line: The dog got a bowl full of water from one of the Samaritans, but the man was mortified and mad. The police also acted put-out by such a “small” problem. Did I do the right thing by calling attention to this?
Matt
A: Yes, you probably saved the little dog’s life. Not a small thing at all. Acting out of principle can sometimes take you way outside of your comfort zone, but because you did something, the dog in the car could lap up water instead of suffocating slowly in the heat. Bravo.
Dear Dog Lady,
I have a 6-month-old puppy that I have had since she was 6 weeks old. She was a freebie off Craigslist, and I absolutely adore her. She is smart and has become my constant companion. I even take her to work with me.
But she has some social issues. She barks at people and does not stop barking unless the person ignores her. People always bend down, and if they put out their hands to smell, she snaps.
Quite honestly, she acts like she was abused. Do you think if the family who had her before me abused her in those six weeks, she would remember? I can guarantee she is not being mistreated in my household; we are all animal lovers. Is there anything that I can do to make her better with strangers?
Jackie
A: At 6 weeks, this puppy was kicked out of her birthplace much too soon. No puppy is supposed to leave its mother and siblings until, at least, 8 weeks. By then, the puppy has acquired certain social skills to exist in the world of humans wagging their hands in its face.
Your pup did not have the advantage of a healthy learning curve. She is fearful of beings bigger than her. She warns them off with barks, nips and whatever else she has in her arsenal.
Let her be. You have to teach her to be trusting. Do not force her to do anything. Advise everybody to ignore her and tell them she needs her space. Make a joke of it. Be consistent.
Of course, you want people to admire your puppy because puppies, like cupcakes and summer picnics, are instant feel-goods. Also, we have a sense of pride about our dogs. We like showing them off.
Yet, for now, you have to put aside your own social needs for the needs of your new dog. Create a sane environment for your pet to grow up at her own pace without fear.
Monica Collins offers advice on pets, life and love. Ask a question or make a comment at askdoglady@gmail.com.
