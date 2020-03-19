Dear Dog Lady,
I rescued a Lab/Vizsla mix in September 2018. He is an awesome dog and very, very friendly.
My question to you: Is there a reason that he always throws his backside around and puts his butt in my other dog’s face? He does it all the time. I figure it is a dominance thing but am not sure and wanted to ask someone.
Is there any way to get him to stop doing it? I have had dogs all my life and have never had one that did this.
Gale
A: The best guess is that the Lab/Vizsla is just saying “hey.” Sniffing butts is how dogs check out each other. Ask Dog Lady is surprised you haven’t noticed this over the years because the butt sniff is standard dog behavior.
Your Lab/Vizsla seems to be making it easy for your other dog to know who he is. A good thing. There should be no reason to train this behavior out of our dog because it’s not mean or aggressive — just natural, normal and nice.
Dear Dog Lady,
We have a 7-year-old standard poodle who has recently decided that it is we who should heel to her command. She pulls terribly on the leash and growls or barks as other dogs approach (even when inside if a dog passes by).
When she is without us at “doggy day care,” we are told she is not aggressive at all. Who made her queen?
Maude
A: You crowned the poodle by allowing her to rule you. So hold your head high and be the queen mother. The best way to get her to stop pulling is to grind to a halt immediately when she starts to haul you or growls at another dog. Become an immobile marble statue.
When she looks around at you quizzically and starts to pay attention to you, seize the teachable moment. The poodle will learn quickly that she’s going nowhere by pulling you.
Monica Collins offers advice on pets, life and love. Ask a question or make a comment at askdoglady@gmail.com.
