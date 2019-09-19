Dear Dog Lady,
I’m blessed with a very wonderful husband. He is just the best guy in the world. That’s why I feel guilty that our dog, a West Highland terrier, seems to prefer my company over his.
The dog follows me around the house, waits at the front door until I get home and goes out for a walk with me whenever I bid him to come. My husband, on the other hand, doesn’t get the same treatment. I feel uncomfortable about this. Should I?
Maria
A: Nope. Don’t feel a twinge of guilt. If your husband doesn’t feel bad about it, you shouldn’t either.
In a household, a dog will usually gravitate to one person whom it perceives as the leader of its pack. The reasons for this are variable: Maybe your dog prefers women, or your style is more take-charge than your husband’s. Whatever. Don’t sweat it. Just be happy you have a “wonderful” husband.
Dear Dog Lady,
I have a 3-year-old miniature schnauzer, Jenny. She is healthy and active and gets plenty of attention at home. I have started walking for my own health and decided it’s a great idea to take her along. At this point, I have expanded my walks to 5 miles and do some jogging, as well.
Jenny seems to love it, but tonight, she is really tired. I am worried that it may be too far for her. Can I walk/jog her too far? How far is too far? I don’t plan to ever exercise more than an hour, but I do plan to jog more and more.
Carolyn
A: Lucky, lucky Jenny! She’s getting the exercise she deserves to tire her out and make her a very happy camper — and sleeper. The general rule of dog thumb is that an hour a day is just right for dogs, and Dog Lady has never heard of too much exercise for a 3-year-old dog. But check with your veterinarian.
Considering Jenny is a mini, you will want to understand that her stamina may be less than bigger dogs. And vary the routine. Walk and run with her 5 miles one day and 2 miles the next until both you are at the peak of conditioning. As you are building up your strength, so is Jenny.
You sound like a very responsible dog owner who stays tuned in to your dog’s state of mind — and body. Giving a dog daily exercise is the greatest gift to both of you.
Dear Dog Lady,
I was accosted by a busybody at the mall who felt I was abusing my dog when I left her in my car while I asked directions from a shop owner. The busybody kept repeating her complaint, never letting me get a word in defense or explanation. I felt more frustration than guilt.
I used to feel concern that someone might steal my “baby.” Ginger is a beautiful Chihuahua. Now, busybodies are what really concern me. I am afraid to take my dog for the ride she expects anytime I go on an errand. Big Brother is watching.
Emmett
A: Darned if you do; double darned if you don’t. Little else Dog Lady can add to this observation except to assume always that somebody is watching — a busybody or, geez, the NSA.
Try to assume a more forgiving nature. And think before you leave your dog in the car alone. Sure, self-righteous busybodies who don’t let you get a word in edgewise are very annoying, but they probably mean well.
Monica Collins offers advice on pets, life and love. Ask a question or make a comment at askdoglady@gmail.com.
