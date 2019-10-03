Dear Dog Lady,
How will I ever think of getting another dog? I am so devoted to my current dog, Grommet.
Even though friends suggest I consider a puppy, a dog in training for when Grommet passes, I cannot really imagine breaking my senior’s heart. Although my previous dog was close to 16, the relationship was not as close.
Grommet’s Gal
A: When it comes to dogs, you can’t listen to your friends, you can only listen to your heart. If you are perfectly content being Grommet’s main squeeze, continue on this path. There is no need to introduce a dog in training into the mix if you fear such a move will break your elderly dog’s heart, which, by the way, it probably won’t.
In fact, wiser fools than Dog Lady have suggested that a puppy brightens a senior dog’s disposition, adding playful intrigue and a compelling reason to live. After all, dogs love us, but they always love another dog more.
Dear Dog Lady,
I’m 16, and I’ve wanted a dog since I was little. I’ve finally persuaded my mom to get one, but I haven’t persuaded my dad. He says we can’t get one because we are away a lot during the day at school and at work.
I am in a transition year at school, so I have loads of time for the dog when I come home from school, as I have no homework or studying to do. My mom works from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is home at 3:30 p.m. I am home every day at 4 p.m. Of course, we are all home on weekends.
I’ve told my dad that we will give the dog chew toys, food and water during the day, and the dog will be fine. We also have a small garden out back, but my dad is unconvinced.
I want a labradoodle or Labrador retriever, but I am willing to compromise on what kind of breed the dog will be. I love animals and want to be a veterinarian when I finish school. How do you think I can persuade my dad?
Kerrie
A: Dog Lady hates to throw cold water on the burning desire to have a dog, but listen to your dad. He’s working with the best family information of when people get home and will be available to take care of the pet.
Dog Lady dares suggest that you will be happily pumped up to deal with your pet when the animal first comes into your home, but you could lose interest just when the dog needs you most.
Young dogs of any breed need lots of training and help to survive in the beginning. For example, you don’t leave your growing dog with chew toys, food and water for seven hours each day. You need to crate-train the pup, keeping it in a secure crate and letting it out at regular intervals to pee outdoors.
Could you hire a dog walker to come in your home and take out your new pet out to stretch its legs and do business? Would your mom and dad allow and pay for this? As you see, there are a lot of things to consider.
Also, you have no idea what will happen to you this year. You’re 16; there’s still a lot of time left in the school year for activities and boyfriends and big plans and ... you don’t know what else.
You have wonderful instincts to want a dog and be a veterinarian. A good person loves animals. But right now, your father knows best.
Monica Collins offers advice on pets, life and love. Ask a question or make a comment at askdoglady@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.