Dear Dog Lady,
My friend and I enjoy taking the dogs out for long walks on the trails at conservation land near our homes. The dogs get their exercise, and we get to chat and complain about anything and everything.
However, there’s one thing I cannot chat or complain about to my friend — because it’s about her not picking up after her dogs.
I have tried to lead by example and always pick up after my dogs, I have voiced my disapproval of people who do not pick up after their dogs, I have stated every reason I could think of why people should pick up after their dogs, and I have even offered to hold her dogs’ poop bags until we reach a refuse container, but nothing has convinced her that picking up after her dog is the right thing to do.
I hate seeing the trails we enjoy being littered with dog feces, but I don’t even say anything anymore because she gets angry when I tell her she should pick up after her dogs.
What else can I say or do to let her know this really bothers me? Sometimes, I don’t even want to walk the dogs with her.
Grace
A: Dog Lady doesn’t dance around this issue. Neither should you. Tell your walking buddy straight on: “It really bothers me when you don’t pick up after your dogs. Please do.” Simple.
The environment is too precious to waste with dog waste. Blame your environmental sensibility. In this day and age, nobody walking dogs gets away with leaving the scene of the grime because it’s irresponsible and harmful to the planet — and to dogs everywhere. Also, if enough people leave dog doo on public walking trails, people and dogs will be banned from public walking trails.
There’s too much at stake. If you’re friendly, smiling and nonconfrontational, she’ll understand that in your presence, at least, she must do the right thing.
Dear Dog Lady,
’Tis the holiday season, and being in a festive mood, I bought a pair of reindeer antlers for my dog, Max, a 75-pound pit bull/Labrador mix.
His coloring is such that he truly looks like a reindeer with them on, not to mention the fact that he looks adorably funny. We got them at the pet store the other day, and I made him walk home with them on.
He did a great job of wearing them on the short walk home and didn’t try to shake them off. When we got home, however, he gave me a look that said, “You owe me.”
My question: Do I owe him?
Brian
A: Perhaps you owe Max a similar humiliation — in human terms. Don those antlers, and walk a whole block in Max’s shoes.
Of course you owe him. Fa-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la. Yet, the great thing about dogs is their magical ability to ignore all grudges and gripes. The canine species is not hobbled by meting out retribution.
Your dog is always a good trouper. You owe him the gifts of the season — a great romp, a yummy treat and chew, a bowl of food, and a winter’s nap on a soft blanket.
Monica Collins offers advice on pets, life and love. Ask a question or make a comment at askdoglady@gmail.com.
