Dear Dog Lady,
My best friend had a dog I loved. Sherman was a scamp, a terrier with lots of guts and guile. I thought he was the greatest, and vice versa.
I loved going over to my best friend’s house, where Sherman would greet me as if I were the Dog Biscuit Czar with much jumping and merriment. I called him Shermie the Wormie. He was so cute.
I knew he was getting old, but I had no idea he was sick until my friend posted a tribute to Sherman on her Facebook page. She sent me a confirming email but told me she didn’t want to talk about it.
I cried, deep sobs. I can’t believe he’s gone. He was euthanized last month, and my friend still won’t talk about it. What should I do?
Laura
A: You should be a good friend and back off. Deciding to let a dog go is very traumatic, and some people can’t endure the extra stress of talking about it too soon after the loss.
Also, with people in the position of playing God with their pets, deciding to let the dog go rather than seeking extreme medical care, there is no explanation necessary. You must trust your friend made the best decision for her and for Sherman.
Dear Dog Lady,
We have new neighbors. They moved in sometime last May. They have three large dogs. They have kids, ages 8 and 12, who pick up the poop. They use rake-type things and pick it up and put it in a garbage bag and hang the bag on the fence right next to my yard. It is gross and very smelly, especially when it is hot outside.
We have asked them if they could find a better place to store the feces, and they bought a garbage can. Unfortunately, they put the can in the same spot. Sometimes, they leave the can uncovered. Also, unclean rakes are there, too. When it rains, they tip the garbage can over and let feces water run onto the grass.
It is very smelly, and I am worried about bugs or diseases. Do you have any advice for how I can deal with this situation? I do not want neighbor enemies, but something needs to be done.
Dave
A: Yes, Dave, you hit this one square on the head: Something needs to be done. And you’re the guy who has to do it. If you’re going to keep the peace, you’ve got to be honest with your neighbors. You must tell them face-to-face that the situation with the dogs’ poop really bothers you, that the smell offends you and that something needs to be done.
There’s a way to say all this nicely, in an affirmative manner that does not cause offense because, geez, it’s all perfectly understandable. You could suggest that your neighbors investigate the Doggie Dooley 3000 dog waste digester. This is an easily installable septic tank for the backyard available for $29.99 on Amazon. Unfortunately, one Doggie Dooley serves only two big dogs. However, this could be a case for two Doggie Dooleys.
Also, they could dispose of their pet waste with BioBags, which are environmentally friendly and made from corn products, not plastic.
Certainly, your neighbors must be aware of the stink and the inconvenience. Surely, they thought of the output when they acquired three large dogs. Now, they must solve this in a neighbor-friendly way.
Monica Collins offers advice on pets, life and love. Ask a question or make a comment at askdoglady@gmail.com.
