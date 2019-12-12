Dear Dog Lady,
I adopted a toy poodle last year from an owner who decided to move back to Japan and not take the dog.
The poodle is currently 7 years old and isn’t neutered. I know that all dogs should be neutered to prevent overpopulation and unwanted behavior, but due to his age, is the procedure still suitable for him?
Alexandra
A: Oh yes, neutering a male dog of any age is the responsible thing to do. Spaying and neutering dogs is so important for the animals’ health and welfare as functioning members of canine and human society. You’re doing the right thing for the toy poodle — both castrating him and providing a new home.
Also, the poodle will benefit so much from the neutering procedure, not just in terms of health, but also in regard to his temperament. Uncastrated dogs do not mix well with their neutered brethren. They are more aggressive, jumpier and — yes — loonier.
When they show up at the dog park — and, really, they should be banned from social contact with other dogs — intact dogs are the elephants in the room. They should also be barred from coming indoors to socialize because male intact dogs are inclined to leave their pee marking on everything.
Make sure your new poodle is “fixed” and then proudly take him out in public.
Dear Dog Lady,
My dog, Buddy, is a great dog and very friendly. When he jumps up on people, I can understand the behavior.
However, I can’t wrap my mind around why Buddy pees on his own leg while lying in the hallway as we wait for the elevator. It seems he would rather be punished than wait a few seconds more to make it outside.
Maybe he can’t control it, but he rarely pees in the apartment. What gives?
Peter
A: Your first mistake is to claim you understand why Buddy jumps up on people. Do those jumped-upon people utter an expletive as the dog pounces on them?
Buddy needs training. In the Ask Dog Lady rule book, jumping up on innocent people is a much worse dog offense than peeing in the hallway.
Is your dog fixed? An unfixed dog would most likely pee in a hallway — or anywhere. You should not be punishing for peeing, you should be rewarding for the good behavior of not jumping.
If Buddy doesn’t jump on people, give him a high-test treat (a piece of cooked chicken, a freeze-dried liver chunk) to reward his restraint — and for following your directive of “no jumping.” If Buddy makes it all the way outside without peeing in the hallway, praise him lavishly and slip him a yummy.
Dogs understand positive feedback much more than negative yelling. Also, they learn with repetition. You might have to give him the same directive over and over. You might think you’re becoming a boring broken record. Your dog, on the other hand, will understand you mean business.
Be good to your dog. Being a good owner often means laying down the law and sticking to it.
Monica Collins offers advice on pets, life and love. Ask a question or make a comment at askdoglady@gmail.com.
