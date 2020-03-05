Dear Dog Lady,
A woman at the local dog park has a shepherd mix, Tom, who was recently diagnosed with bone cancer. The veterinarian gave her the choice of either putting Tom to sleep or opting for an expensive and complicated operation to remove his front right leg. She decided in favor of the operation.
I am moved by this. At the same time, I wonder whether this will be worth the trouble and the expense.
What do you think? When is enough?
Kevin
A: Never second-guess love. Stop trying to figure this one out. The woman at the dog park chose the option she believed was right for her and her pet. You should not question a dog keeper who believes in the boundless possibilities of a three-legged dog.
This situation of extreme care for a domestic animal reminds Dog Lady to urge you, dear readers, to renew your pact with your pet. Treat the animal with kindness, responsibility and respect.
You may not have lots of money or patience, but the animal in your care deserves the best of you.
Dear Dog Lady,
I recently inherited my son’s dog, Jasmine, when he passed away. The dog and I have lived together for a year. She is a great dog, gentle, kind and obedient. She is a mixed breed, mainly pointer, about 40 pounds.
My problem is that she is horrible to travel with. She jumps in the car all excited to go. But the minute the car moves, she is a wreck. She won’t sit still for one second. Eventually, she will settle down, but she’s no fun.
I love this dog. I’m also retired and like to travel and take her with me. Any suggestions?
Ollie
A: Please remember that our dogs are not robots. As long as they are not biting, certain aspects of their behavior will always annoy us, vex us and confuse us.
Jasmine’s wonderful qualities outweigh her auto angst. We’re used to those happy pictures of dogs riding in cars with their noses out the window and their ears flapping in the wind. But some dogs hate riding in cars. It’s a miserable experience for them, and dear Jasmine sounds like she’s part of this auto-averse crowd.
Dog Lady’s dog went through a spell when he panted and drooled in the back seat while riding in the car. Now, he basically surrenders to the experience and sleeps on a long car ride.
Have you tried giving Jasmine a chew toy as a distraction when she first jumps into the car at the beginning of a trip? Or how about buying a canine car restraint, so she doesn’t bother you while you drive? After all, she does calm down eventually. With enough road riding, Jasmine could become your dog co-pilot.
Monica Collins offers advice on pets, life and love. Ask a question or make a comment at askdoglady@gmail.com.
