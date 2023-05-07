The Sawyer Free Library will host award-winning author Emily Franklin, who wrote "The Lioness of Boston." on Tuesday, May 9, at 6 p.m. at the library at 21 Main St. in downtown Gloucester.
The author will discuss her novel of historical fiction, about the life of visionary and art collector Isabella Stewart Gardner.
"Franklin describes how Isabella discovers her own outspoken nature and infiltrates the Harvard intellectual world. Then, as she explores the larger world, she meets artists and kindred spirits — Henry James, Oscar Wilde and John Singer Sargent. A worldwide traveler, she attends the first Impressionist exhibit, collects a wide range of paintings and objects, and forges an important relationship with Bernard Berenson, who will become her art dealer/confidante," according to a statement from the library.
While the event is free, registration is required at sawyerfreelibrary.org as space is limited.