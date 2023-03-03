The cast and crew of “Beauty and Beast Jr." at the O'Maley Innovation Middle School, 32 Cherry St., are taking to the stage at 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, for the first of six shows, according to a Facebook post by Gloucester Public Schools.
Students will also perform the musical at the O’Maley Auditorium on Saturday, March 4, at 1 p.m.; Sunday, March 5, at 1 p.m.; Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 11 at 1 p.m.; and Sunday, March 12, at 1 p.m.
Tickets cost $5 for students and seniors and $10 for adults.
The link to get tickets can be found on the Gloucester Public Schools’ Facebook page or by going to https://omaleydrama.ticketleap.com/beauty-and-the-beast-jr/. Tickets will also be sold at the door.
“O’Maley students have put a ton of work into the show, helping to build sets and designing blocking and choreography. The directing team thanks all of the amazing students who demonstrated dedication, energy, enthusiasm and talent while being involved in the production,” reads the post.
To get a complete rundown of the cast (there are two separate casts) and crew members, a message from the directing team and a long list of special thanks to those who helped with the production, you may go to the Gloucester Public Schools’ Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/gloucesterpublicschools.