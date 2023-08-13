Best-selling author at virtual event for Gloucester Reads

The community is invited to the final event for the summer initiative Gloucester Reads, when best-selling author Kiely Reid will take part virtually on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E. Main St.
Doors open for the free event at 6 p.m., and starting at 6:30 p.m., Reid, author of the award-winning “Such a Fun Age, will talk about her work.
There will be selected readings from her book and a panel discussion in connection with Gloucester Reads.
The program moderator is Michea McCaffrey, co-chair of the Gloucester Racial Justice Team and member of the Gloucester Human Rights Commission. The panel includes James Cook, principal of Gloucester High School; and Doug Rich, co-owner of Susie’s Stories in Rockport, and a jazz musician. Refreshments will follow.
The purpose of Gloucester Reads is to launch a community conversation on race, and to increase people’s self-awareness and sensitivity to the challenges that people of color face in their everyday lives. Nancy Goodman, co-chair of Gloucester’s Racial Justice Team, noted that the community support has been very positive.
“The organizing team has been so impressed by the number of organizations, 16, that have stepped up to promote Gloucester Reads and/or to host discussion groups. Sixteen people have been trained to facilitate groups. We’re hoping for a full house at the Gloucester Stage Company Tuesday evening,” she said.
Reid is a New York Times bestselling author and an assistant professor at the University of Michigan. “Such A Fun Age” was her debut novel and was longlisted for the 2020 Booker Prize. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.