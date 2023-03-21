Boxing to blood: Rockporter pens true crime novel

ROCKPORT — Over the years as a boxing writer, Don Stradley had been dubbed as the best chronicler of boxing’s biggest moments.
Then he began to notice that those big moments included a series of crimes in the arena, revealing there was more to the sport than just 12 rounds in the ring.
The correlation between blood and boxing led this Rockport author to peer into the world of murder mysteries — a bloody trail that led him away from the ring and to a 1980s murder case that shook the nation and dominated the headlines for over a year.
The Rockport resident’s newest book, “Boston Tabloid: The Killing of Robin Benedict,” uncovers the truth about Tufts University professor William Douglas and his relation to the disappearance and death of 21-year-old Robin Benedict, a Methuen native and Greater Lawrence Vocational High School graduate.
“Boston Tabloid” unveils Douglas’ secret life and how his nightly trips to Boston’s adult entertainment district, known as the “Combat Zone,” would lead to the disappearance of Benedict, who had been arrested on charges of prostitution but had no convictions.
“‘Boston Tabloid’ is a remarkable book written by a gifted storyteller,” said Bob Batchelor, the author of The “Bourbon King: The Life and Crimes of George Remus, Prohibition’s Evil Genius.” “Don Stradley tells the gripping tale of the professor and the prostitute in captivating prose that may just keep you up at night! Once again, Stradley exposes Boston’s seedy history in a way that reimagines true crime and contemporary American history.”
Stradley and his publisher Kyle Sarofeen of Hamilcar Publications were enjoying a meal at Gloucester’s Azorean Restaurant and Bar when the idea for this book came up.
“We were wondering what we should do next,” Stradley said. “I had felt like I had worn boxing out and we were thinking about other things to consider.”
“I don’t know what brought up William Douglas’ name, but we both were just talking about Boston crimes that we liked and I said remember the professor and the prostitute.”
Both of their eyes lit up and they knew that they had just fallen on something great.
Things began to move fast once they decided what piece of history Stradley was going to explore.
“I came up with the title of the books when we were just sitting there,” Stradley said, explaining that particular murder turned every newspaper in the local area into a tabloid.
“Even if you were a highbrow newspaper like The Boston Globe, that case, you became a tabloid,” he said. “You decided to go in with the grit, the blood and the prostitute.”
In March 1983, as Stradley explains it, a small-time pimp walked into a private eye’s office and claimed Benedict was missing. In the year that followed, the case drew in detectives, state troopers, and even psychics. The ensuing investigation and media circus hadn’t been seen in the city since the days of the Boston Strangler.
Stradley’s journey to uncover the truth about this groundbreaking story that rattled the nation in the 1980s brought him to some of those same journalists, prison authorities, investigators and psychiatrists to retell a story that hadn’t quite been fully uncovered.
“One thing that excited me and challenged me was that the story ends in 1984 with a big trial is coming up and a big confession and jail sentence,” he said. “All of the coverage ended right there.”
“For me, the question was what happened to William,” Stradley explained.
The answer could very well lie in the pages of a book now sold online and in local bookstores.
Stradley is also the author of “The War: Hagler-Hearns and Three Rounds for the Ages” and “Slaughter in the Streets: When Boston Became Boxing’s Murder Capital.” His work has also appeared in The Ring, Cinema Retro, and on ESPN.com.
