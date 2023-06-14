Two Cape Ann residents will tread the boards in a musical featuring a talking, singing and bloodthirsty plant this weekend and next.
Theater at the Bell presents “Little Shop of Horrors” at the Clark School in Rowley. The community group of about 20, including 11 cast members, are from all around the North Shore, including Gloucester resident Philip Curcuru and Manchester-by-the-Sea resident Lila Carpenter.
Curcuru, part of the show’s ensemble, is the understudy for the lead role of Seymour. He will perform as Seymour in two shows. Carpenter plays one of the urchins
Four performances take place Friday through Sunday this weekend and four more the following weekend at the 110-seat theater on the grounds of Clark School. Shows are at 7 p.m. June 16, 17, 23, and 24; and 2 p.m. on June 17, 18, 24, 25.
Tickets are $25 online and $30 at door. The Clark School is located at 14 Forest Ridge Drive, Rowley.