Dawn Dexter was surprised to learn that an outdoor lunch meant for a new class of docents, museum volunteers and existing docents at the James Center at Cape Ann Museum Green on Friday was really meant as a way to honor her for founding the docent program in 2008.
Docents act as volunteer guides in the museum. Since Dexter helped inaugurate the first class of docents 15 years ago, they have provided more than 3,500 tours and engaged more than 21,000 people on what makes Cape Ann unique and inspiring, said the museum’s director, Oliver Barker.
The lunch also marked the addition of the 2023 class of 30 new docents who had gone through a 10-week training, bringing the number of those actively giving tours to more than 80 people.
The event was held as the museum is gearing up for its much anticipated exhibit, “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape. The show, which runs from July 22 to Oct. 16, brings together Hopper’s paintings of Gloucester and Cape Ann at the museum on Pleasant Street.
In honoring Dexter, Barker noted that she, Chief Curator Martha Oaks and former Director of Education Courtney Richardson “were really instrumental in founding and stewarding what is now a really vital part of the museum’s operations and a particularly important public-facing offering that sets our museum apart from numerous other institutions.”
The museum director also welcomed the 30 new members the 2023 docent class.
“That’s a wonderful group of people who are passionate about the story of this place, its history and the culture and we are just so grateful to you all for helping to propel this museum forward,” Barker said. He invited the docents and volunteers as special preview guests to the Hopper exhibit.
Barker said the Hopper exhibit “represents a very important commitment by the museum to showcase how American art and history has been transformed by Cape Ann as a single, unique place.”
Dexter, who grew up in Gloucester, noted that she saw the 2007 Hopper exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and she said she talked to Oaks about it.
“And I said, ‘We should do something with Hopper, one-fifth of the show was Hopper houses in Gloucester.’” Dexter said Oaks told her they couldn’t because the museum did not have any paintings.
“And I was like, ‘Oh my God, we have the houses’,” Dexter said. She said they came up with “a car tour of the houses, and now the Hoppers are coming here!”
Stevie Neal of Gloucester was part of the original 2008 class of 12 docents.
She said both she and Dexter were involved with a special volunteer program at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. Later, she said Dexter called her and said: “I think that we need to do something like this out at the Cape Ann Museum and it’s as simple as that.” Oaks embraced the idea, Neal said, and Dexter got the ball rolling.
Dexter said part of the impetus for the docent program was her being so bowled over by the Hopper show at the MFA, featuring houses that she walked past while attending Central Grammar School.
Also honoring Dexter and the volunteers was the museum’s Head Librarian and Archivist Trenton Carls and Head of Education and Engagement Miranda Aisling, as well as Mayor Greg Verga who presented a special citation thanking Dexter from his office.
Carls noted that over the past year, the group of more than 20 library and archives volunteers contributed more than 4,000 hours, which works out to about 80 hours a week, which equals the work of two full-time staffers.
Aisling noted that the docents have almost as much institutional knowledge as almost any staff member.
“So thank you for keeping the organizational memory going, contributing to the next group,” she said. “Cape Ann is a place of stories and you guys are the heart of our story telling.”
