The League of Women Voters of Massachusetts and Suffrage100MA will present a Woman’s History Month Celebration at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 East Main St. in Gloucester, this Tuesday, March 28, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The program will include a screening of Suffrage100MA’s film, “The Fight for Women’s Suffrage: Looking Back, Marching Forward,” followed by a panel discussion, “The Work Continues!” moderated by Pattye Comfort, Executive Director of LWVMA with panelists Cheryl Clyburn Crawford, MassVOTE; Sasha Goodfriend, MassNOW; Fredie Kay, Suffrage100MA and Nicole McClain, North Shore Juneteenth Association.
There will be a featured exhibit by the North Shore Juneteenth Association, “Tower of Strength: Black Women of the Suffrage Movement,” followed by a reception.
Admission, including light refreshments, are $30 each at https://lwvma.org/womens-history-month-event-registration/.
Proceeds will be used support eighth- to 12th-graders at the Massachusetts Civics Projects Showcase at Clark University in Worcester on June 2.
Doors open at 5:15 p.m.
Event co-sponsors are the Massachusetts Women of Color Coalition, The North Shore Juneteenth Association, and the local Leagues of Women Voters of Cape Ann, Marblehead, Hamilton-Wenham and Salem.