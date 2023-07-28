The fishing community always comes together in times of trouble and disaster, but local leaders believe it is time for the community to come together to celebrate the city’s fishing heritage on the occasion of Gloucester’s 400+ anniversary year.
In that spirit, August will be proclaimed the Gloucester Fisheries Heritage Month with a public kick-off event this Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 6 p.m. at the Man at the Wheel Statue on Stacy Boulevard along the Inner Harbor.
The public is invited to be in attendance along with Mayor Greg Verga, leaders in the fishing community, Gloucester 400+ tri-chairs, and members of the Marine and Waterways Committee. A special commemoration will be presented to senior members of the local fishing fleet.
“We have had too many tragedies when we come together and cry about those we have lost, but we need to come together to be happy and celebrate our fishing heritage,” said Angela Sanfilippo, president of the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association. This nonprofit organization was founded in 1969 to advocate for the New England fishing industry.
Sanfilippo noted that fishing has been the city’s predominant industry from the region’s earliest days.
“The fishing industry has kept the city going for 400 years. It’s been one ethnic group after another that has been part of the fishing industry,” she said. “No matter what meeting you attend, you’d be surprised at the number of ethnic groups around the table. We never forget the immigrants. Everyone who comes here has found Gloucester a peaceful place, and a place to raise your family — and we need to celebrate that. Gloucester has opened its doors to anyone who comes through and help them have a good life, and I want the world to know this is what Gloucester is all about.”
Representatives of the fishing industry came together with other city representatives to devote the month of August to the city’s fishing heritage.
“We want the world to know that 400 years later, we’re still here. We need a big banner that says ‘400 years of feeding the world,’ “ added Sanfilippo. “It’s important because Gloucester’s identity is the fishing industry. If we take the fishing industry out, what would Gloucester be but a tourist town.”
Sanfilippo said there hasn’t been a celebration of the fishing industry since the dedication of the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Memorial in 2001.
“That celebration was unbelievable, and it’s time for another big celebration,” she said. “We want everyone to know that the oldest fishing port in the country is still alive and kicking.”
Karen Tibbetts, a member of the city’s Waterways Board, said these kinds of events are important so the public can be aware of the long-standing fishing industry, both past and present.
“We are honored as a group of volunteers to work for this 400+ celebration,” said Tibbetts. “We are honoring them and dedicating this month to the hard-working fishermen of Gloucester. I hope it becomes an annual celebration. Public perception is so important to the fisheries.”
The month of August will be filled with events through which residents can learn about the heritage that has shaped the city’s identity.
One of the main events will be a free two-day festival on the Jodrey State Fish Pier on Aug. 12 and 13.
The festival will include food from the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association, waterways demos, knot-tying workshops, baiting demos, among many other activities.
For more information, visit “events calendar” at www.gloucesterma400.org.