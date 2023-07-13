Culture Splash expands lineup of free Thursday events

Gloucester’s Culture Splash is back bigger than ever with an expanded line-up that celebrates the cultural community of the historic seaport.
Gloucester is home to two state-designated cultural districts, Rocky Neck and Harbortown, which will be connected by a free water shuttle provided by Cape Ann Harbor Tours.
The Culture Splash series runs on Thursdays in July and August from 4 to 7 p.m.
Participating cultural organizations will open their doors, hosting an array of events that include workshops, artist demonstrations, gallery exhibits, admission to museums, performances, and live music — all free of charge.
“Gloucester is a city of unparalleled cultural richness. From our flourishing arts scene to our maritime heritage and museums, there’s something for everyone,” said Tess McColgan executive director of Discover Gloucester. “This year, with the addition of pop-up dance performances, more live music, new theater shows, plus expanded water shuttle service, our cultural events and experiences are more accessible, exciting, and immersive than ever. In its third year, Culture Splash continues to harness innovative thought-sharing across our creative industries.”
McColgan noted that more than 20 cultural groups and galleries have collaborated to plan the 2023 lineup of events, with more than 50 local artists, performers, and “creatives” that will be featured throughout the summer.
“This year, we’ve expanded our Harbor Shuttle service to stop at St. Peter’s Park, bringing ‘Culture Splashers’ easy access to more of the Harbortown Cultural District. With stops at Harbor Loop, Rocky Neck, and now St. Peter’s Park, guests can easily traverse and explore the diverse cultural landscape of Gloucester,” according to organizers.
Michael De Koster, executive director at Maritime Gloucester, said the Culture Splash provides a great opportunity to discover all that Gloucester has to offer.
“Thursday nights this summer are sure to be memorable,” he said.
For updates on weekly event activities, visit discovergloucester.com/culture-splash.
