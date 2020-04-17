Current reality mirrors pop culture history

We have been here before, if only in our imaginations.
As strange as it seems to be living in a moment when the streets are empty and people are wary of one other, such scenes have been conjured by writers and artists for centuries.
That means anyone who wants to look closer at what's going on, but through the safe filter of fiction, has a range of options.
A recent — and highly realistic — film to watch is "Contagion" from 2011, which was created in consultation with health experts and reflected contemporary experiences with epidemics such as SARS.
On a purely sensational level, the movie "World War Z" from 2013 depicts a zombie apocalypse in which a shrinking band of survivors tries to outrun a plague that turns people into flesh-eating ghouls. These are not the sluggish, foot-dragging zombies of George Romero's classic "Night of the Living Dead" from 1968, but a ravenous onslaught, devouring everyone in its path.
If comedy is not too hard to take, the film "Osmosis Jones" from 2001 gives a vivid explanation of how our bodies fight infection. If that sounds like a dull documentary, the drama inside the body is animated and features the voices of Chris Rock and Laurence Fishburne, respectively, as a white cell and an invading virus named Thrax.
Going back a few decades, viewers can find "The Andromeda Strain," one of the most popular films and books from the 1970s, about a deadly virus from outer space that comes to Earth in the American Southwest. The early scenes, where men in hazmat suits enter a town where there are only two survivors, are unforgettable.
Another film from that era, 1971's "Omega Man" with Charlton Heston, features a scientist who had worked on a viral agent that escaped and killed everyone — or almost everyone — on the planet except himself. By day, he searches for survivors, while at night, he battles a group of mutants called "The Family," which is out to kill him.
Post-apocalyptic settings have also been featured in recent novels, such as "Station Eleven" by Emily St. John Mandel, which came out in 2014. The plot follows a troupe of actors trying to save civilization by performing for what's left of the world's population, after a virus has killed millions.
There are also new novels about epidemics that are making their way to market, including "The End of October" by Lawrence Wright and "The City We Became" by N.K. Jemisin, both of which were begun before COVID-19 had been named.
But while readers wait for those, they may want to consider some books that have been around for centuries.
One is Giovanni Boccaccio's "The Decameron," which was written shortly after the arrival of the Black Death in Italy in 1348 and serves as a user's manual for sheltering in place. After detailing the horrors and breakdown he saw in Florence, where thousands were killed by bubonic plague, Boccaccio introduces us to 10 young men and women who flee the city for a villa, where they take turns telling stories.
Salem's Nathaniel Hawthorne contributed to this genre with the story "Lady Eleanore's Mantle," which he published in "Twice-Told Tales" in 1842. Like much of Hawthorne's fiction, the story is set in Colonial times and focuses on a wealthy woman who comes to Massachusetts from England wearing a beautiful mantle. The garment was laced with smallpox virus by the woman who created it, unleashing an epidemic on American shores.
"There is no other fear so horrible and unhumanizing as that which makes man dread to breathe Heaven's vital air, lest it be poison, or to grasp the hand of a brother or friend, lest the gripe of the pestilence should touch him," Hawthorne writes.
