A musical about a boy who doesn't grow up will be the last production ever staged at East Gloucester Elementary School.
In the fall, the school's students and staff will join their counterparts from Veterans Memorial Elementary School when the new East Veterans Elementary School opens on Webster Street. Once the new school is in session, the East Gloucester building is slated for demolition.
But before that happens, the East Gloucester Elementary fifth-graders are staging the musical "Peter Pan Jr."
Performances will be Friday, March 24, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 25, at 1 p.m. at the school, 8 Davis St.
In this musical based on J.M. Barrie's classic book, Peter and his fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey. Along the way, the travelers come face to face with a ticking crocodile, the fierce Strong Girls, bungling pirates and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook.
William George plays Peter Pan, Ella Laurie is Wendy, Sarai Dunwell is Captain Hook, and Shane Rosell and Aria Quinn play John and Michael Darling, respectively.
Award-winning actress and Gloucester resident Heidi Dallin directs, assisted by music director Georgia Bills, stage manager Jenny Hersey, and choreographer Ts Burnham.
The production is funded by the Gloucester Education Foundation, East Gloucester School, and the YMCA of the North Shore.
Tickets, available at the door, are $10 for adults, $5 for students and seniors.