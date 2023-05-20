ESSEX — Karin Gertsch knew Gloucester’s 375th anniversary in 1998 was a big deal.
The retired educator, who lives with her husband on a Christmas tree farm in Essex, decided she wanted to create a guide to honor Gloucester for its myriad historical sites and activities.
The effort in 1997 turned into her book, “Cape Ann & Vicinity; A Guide for Residents and Visitors,” which she said was the first guidebook for the historic area. The book was published by Acorn Press.
Fast forward to this year and Gertsch has completed her first novel — “Five Wishes” — set to be released by Atmosphere Press in mid-June.
The novel takes place in the fictional New England town of “Hamlet,” where character Delbert MacInnes was born, raised and is content to live.
“I’ll look out another window if I want a different view,” he says in the book.
His wife, Matilda MacInnes, is not the complaining type; she wants her family to believe that she is happy. But for decades, she has hidden a big secret.
When an unexpected event happens, Matilda discovers that while she is no longer young, wishes still can come true.
“Five Wishes” is not only about a family living in Hamlet. It is also about a frustrated older woman who has not been able to realize her dreams.
There is also an underlying theme of adoption — giving up a newborn — and spending a lifetime wondering about the child.
“I was adopted,” said Gertsch. “So many families are touched by adoption. and today’s news, almost daily, discusses abortion versus bringing a baby into the world, even if the mother knows she can’t keep her child.”
Gertsch said she came up with the idea for the novel as she woke up one day about 10 years ago.
“I had a brief outline in my head about how the story would go,” said Gertsch. “This is a novel but authors can only write from their perspective. None of the characters are real people but they have some of the characteristics of people I know, including myself.”
Life in Essex
As for life on the farm — the Christmas tree farm off Route 133 on Haskell Court in Essex — the trees continue to grow. They have been growing for about 54 years, ever since approximately 1,000 seedlings were planted.
The Christmas tree business is only open during the weekends in December.
“The rest of the year, the grass is kept mowed by my husband and the trees are shaped by a helper,” said Gertsch of husband Emil Gertsch. “Last year, we lost hundreds of trees to the severe drought.”
The Gertsches also grow hay and organic vegetables.
“We’ve been growing our own organic vegetables for over 50 years, just for the family,” she said. “Oh, and we have chickens for wonderful, fresh eggs! As long as we can continue to pay the taxes, we’ll stick it out.”
While Emil is a life resident of Essex, Karin is a transplant. She moved to the United States in 1952.
“I came to the United States from Germany by ship to Ellis Island,” she said. “When I was a child, I remember how difficult it was to learn English.”
Gertsch grew up in different parts of the country in addition to her formative years in Germany. Before she married, she lived in Manchester-by-the-Sea.
Stories in the works
Austin Macauley Publishers in New York published Gertsch’s first children’s book in 2019, “Flora Has an Adventure.” She has written six additional “Flora” children’s stories.
Also in 2019, the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library in Indianapolis published Gertsch’s short story “Dependence Day,” which was part of the 50th anniversary anthology honoring the anniversary of “Slaughterhouse Five.” In addition, her short story “After World War II,” was published in 2020.
She is now working on a creative non-fiction book and a collection of short stories for adults.
When not writing or reading, Gertsch loves to tend her garden and also bakes and cooks.
“Five Wishes” is expected to be released by Atmosphere Press in mid-June.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.