Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Areas of fog. Showers likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday, west winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming NW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday night through Friday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday through Sunday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.