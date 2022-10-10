Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Monday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Monday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas around 2 feet.
Tuesday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Tuesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of rain.
Thursday night, southeast winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.