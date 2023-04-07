Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect Friday at 10 a.m. through Saturday at 8 a.m.
Friday, west winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming W 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday through Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.