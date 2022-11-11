Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect from Friday at 8 p.m. through Saturday at 1 p.m.
Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.
Friday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots. Gusts up to 40 knots, decreasing to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, west winds around 15 knots. Gusts up to 30 knots, decreasing to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Monday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night and Tuesday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming northeast 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.