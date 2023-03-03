Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect Saturday from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Friday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, becoming north 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Friday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, increasing to 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Snow with chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, east winds 30 to 35 knots, becoming northeast 25 to 30 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 9 to 14 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, north winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 9 to 14 feet. Chance of rain and snow.
Sunday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Sunday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet.
Monday and Monday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Tuesday, northwest winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.
Tuesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.