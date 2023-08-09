Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Wednesday night, west winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.
Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday and Friday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday through Sunday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.