Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Wednesday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Wednesday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Thursday, east winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Thursday night through Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Saturday through Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

