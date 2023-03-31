Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming southwest 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Scattered showers.
Thursday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Thursday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday, west winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain.
Friday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain.
Saturday, south winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain.
Saturday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Rain likely.
Sunday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Sunday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.