Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect from Thursday at 2 p.m. through Friday at 11 a.m.
Thursday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.
Friday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming east 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain.
Saturday night, east winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of rain.
Sunday night and Monday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Monday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.