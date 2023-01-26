Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect through Friday at 1 a.m.
Thursday, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Rain likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, west winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Friday, west winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday through Monday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday night, north winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of rain