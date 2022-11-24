Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday , southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain.
Friday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain likely.
Saturday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain likely.
Sunday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Rain likely.
Monday and Monday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.