Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale watch in effect from Friday from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Patchy fog. Rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday, south winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots, becoming southwest 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Patchy fog. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming NW 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday night, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Monday and Monday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.