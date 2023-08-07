Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Monday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Monday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Showers likely.
Tuesday, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers likely with Chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Wednesday through Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.