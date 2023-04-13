Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday, northwest winds around 10 knots, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday night and Saturday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Saturday night, east winds around 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday and Sunday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers likely.
Monday night, south winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.