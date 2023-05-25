Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect Thursday through 8 p.m.
Thursday, north winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Thursday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday through Monday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.