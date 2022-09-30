Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, southeast winds around 5 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Saturday, northeast winds around 5 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of rain.
Saturday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming NE 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.
Sunday, northeast winds 25 to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Sunday night, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 9 feet.
Monday through Tuesday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Tuesday night, northeast winds around 10 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of rain.